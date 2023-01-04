Gala marks Xtreme Fitness 670’s end of 2022

By
|
Posted on Jan 05 2023
Share

The five Star of the Night awardees show off their awards after being recognized at the “Yearend Party to Remember 2022” of Xtreme Fitness 670 last Dec. 26 at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza Resort. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Xtreme Fitness 670, the fitness group that leads the Zumba fitness program at the Marianas Business Plaza from Monday through Saturday, celebrated its “Yearend Party to Remember 2022” last Dec. 26 at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza Resort. The event also saw the a dance group called Unbreakable Team taking first place in the dance group competition.

There were also five Star of the Night awardees, who also received cash prizes. They were Sarah Lee, Maricel Pangelinan, Ana Cabael, and Mary Jane Basilio. But the Superstar of the Night 2022 was Joan Oliverio, who received a special cash award and a gift certificate.

Edna Aureo, who was the group’s very first 15-Day Weight Loss Challenge winner, received a special prize.

In the dance group competition, the Unbreakable Team, led by Cristina Villas and Oliverio, took first place with $500 in cash prize. The team led by Crisanta Brien and Maki Reyes won second place and $300 in cash. The third place-winner was the Unstoppable Team led by Ayra Anier and Maritoni Duarte, which was awarded a $200 cash prize.

The competition judges were Dee Clayton, 2022 Miss Marianas Savannah Delos Santos, and Wildredo Arago Abu.

Xtreme Fitness 670’ fitness program is available to the community free of charge and they have a complete set of instructors. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

“At the beginning, I had the impression that we didn’t have to try too hard to prepare. We were just us, and it turned out to be so much fun. We have received many compliments and positive comments from our guests and outsiders,” said Michelle Olita of Xtreme Fitness 670. “We would like to thank all of our sponsors who have been supportive. If not for them, our event would not have been possible and our first year-end party would not have been successful.”

The night’s host, Miss Earth Fire 2019 Zoe Stephanson, was joined by Rosalyn Ajoste as the event moderator, and Maria Arnie Pesayco as program operator.

Special awardees who received certificates of appreciation included Aureo, Cristina Villas, and Oliverio as Fitness Lead Shadows. Another group of fitness shadowers were recognized as well, including Maricel Pangelinan, Sarah Lee, Crisanta Brien, Maki Reyes, and Maritoni Duarte.

The dance group competition judges are, from left, Wildredo Arago Abu, Dee Clayton, and 2022 Miss Marianas Savannah Delos Santos. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Xtreme Fitness 670’ fitness program is available to the community free of charge and they have a complete set of instructors. Zin Mitch has five licenses to teach, such as Zumba B1 with the specialty of Zumba Toning, Zumba Gold, Zumba Gold Toning, Zumba Plate, and, this coming February, a new Zumba license for Zumba Kids. Zin Vince Cabrera is also licensed for Zumba B1. Coach Angelo Galfo has four licenses to teach such things as Strong Hiit, weight training, steps, and kickboxing. Coach Christine Cabrera, as well as Coach Angelo’s assistant coach, runs Xtreme Fitness 670’s fitness program at the Marianas Business Plaza, which is held from Monday through Saturday from 6pm to 7:45pm. (PR/Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you intend to watch the inauguration of the new Palacios-Apatang administration next week?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2023

Posted On Jan 04 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 27, 2022

Posted On Dec 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 21, 2022

Posted On Dec 21 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 5, 2023, 6:11 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:00 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune