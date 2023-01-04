Gala marks Xtreme Fitness 670’s end of 2022

Share











Xtreme Fitness 670, the fitness group that leads the Zumba fitness program at the Marianas Business Plaza from Monday through Saturday, celebrated its “Yearend Party to Remember 2022” last Dec. 26 at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza Resort. The event also saw the a dance group called Unbreakable Team taking first place in the dance group competition.

There were also five Star of the Night awardees, who also received cash prizes. They were Sarah Lee, Maricel Pangelinan, Ana Cabael, and Mary Jane Basilio. But the Superstar of the Night 2022 was Joan Oliverio, who received a special cash award and a gift certificate.

Edna Aureo, who was the group’s very first 15-Day Weight Loss Challenge winner, received a special prize.

In the dance group competition, the Unbreakable Team, led by Cristina Villas and Oliverio, took first place with $500 in cash prize. The team led by Crisanta Brien and Maki Reyes won second place and $300 in cash. The third place-winner was the Unstoppable Team led by Ayra Anier and Maritoni Duarte, which was awarded a $200 cash prize.

The competition judges were Dee Clayton, 2022 Miss Marianas Savannah Delos Santos, and Wildredo Arago Abu.

“At the beginning, I had the impression that we didn’t have to try too hard to prepare. We were just us, and it turned out to be so much fun. We have received many compliments and positive comments from our guests and outsiders,” said Michelle Olita of Xtreme Fitness 670. “We would like to thank all of our sponsors who have been supportive. If not for them, our event would not have been possible and our first year-end party would not have been successful.”

The night’s host, Miss Earth Fire 2019 Zoe Stephanson, was joined by Rosalyn Ajoste as the event moderator, and Maria Arnie Pesayco as program operator.

Special awardees who received certificates of appreciation included Aureo, Cristina Villas, and Oliverio as Fitness Lead Shadows. Another group of fitness shadowers were recognized as well, including Maricel Pangelinan, Sarah Lee, Crisanta Brien, Maki Reyes, and Maritoni Duarte.

Xtreme Fitness 670’ fitness program is available to the community free of charge and they have a complete set of instructors. Zin Mitch has five licenses to teach, such as Zumba B1 with the specialty of Zumba Toning, Zumba Gold, Zumba Gold Toning, Zumba Plate, and, this coming February, a new Zumba license for Zumba Kids. Zin Vince Cabrera is also licensed for Zumba B1. Coach Angelo Galfo has four licenses to teach such things as Strong Hiit, weight training, steps, and kickboxing. Coach Christine Cabrera, as well as Coach Angelo’s assistant coach, runs Xtreme Fitness 670’s fitness program at the Marianas Business Plaza, which is held from Monday through Saturday from 6pm to 7:45pm. (PR/Saipan Tribune)