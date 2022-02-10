Ethics Committee to tackle 2 complaints

By
|
Posted on Feb 11 2022
Share

The House of Representatives’ Special Committee on Official Conduct and Ethics will meet this Thursday in the House chamber to tackle two separate complaints.

In a notice issued yesterday, Ethics Committee chair Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) said the meeting is intended to address matters referred to the committee. The meeting will start at 1:30pm.

Members of the public will be allowed to comment.

The committee will be tackling two complaints, referred to as REF No. 22-001 and REF No. 22-002.

Manglona

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Manglona said he can’t disclose who the complaints are from since they’re marked confidential.

Prior news reports, however, have tagged Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae and Robert H. Hunter as having filed separate ethics complaints against Rep. Edwin Propst (D-Saipan).

Last Nov. 9, Vaiagae, who is a counselor for abused women, was reported in the news as having filed an ethics complaint against Propst over allegations that he had sex with several underaged women approximately 20 years ago when he was still a teacher at Marianas High School and an employee at the Northern Marianas College.

Separately, Hunter, who is the senior policy adviser at the Office of the Governor, filed an ethics complaint against Propst last Dec. 15 over the latter’s remarks that circulated on social media where he allegedly made physical threats and used inappropriate language against Hunter and other people.

Vaiagae and Hunter filed the complaints before House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan).

Propst

Propst has denied the allegations in Vaiagae’s complaint. He described the complaint as a “distraction” instigated by the NMI Republican Party and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to take the public’s attention away from the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee’s investigation into the governor’s expenditures of public funds and travels.

Propst described Hunter as a “cyber bully.”

Last Dec. 3, Villagomez created the Ethics Committee and appointed Manglona to chair the committee.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 11, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:43 AM
sunset: 6:19 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune