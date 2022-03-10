‘Even at height of pandemic, investors take risk in marijuana industry’

By
|
Posted on Mar 11 2022
Share

Even during the height of COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020, the CNMI Cannabis Commission saw people willing to take the risk in investing in the marijuana industry, according to CCC managing director Monique Sablan.

In her presentation before the House of Representatives Commission on Cannabis Tuesday, Sablan the marijuana industry opened in August 2020 when the online portal for commercial and non-commercial license applications was opened. Just a month later, in September 2020, they received about nine to 10 applications, she said, which Sablan found very interesting because the CNMI was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

She said from September 2020 all the way to 2021, they received applications for a marijuana producer license, marijuana wholesaler, marijuana processor, marijuana retailer, and marijuana lounge. She said with the five different production licenses that were issued within the last year, a total of 17 jobs—three part-time and 14 full-time—were created. Sablan said these are jobs range from owner to head grower, grower assistant, production manager, farm assist, farmer, and others.

Some have overlapping positions, such as the owner who acts as grower or the head grower. “But almost always they have a secondary employee, either a farm assistant or growing assistant. But for the rest of them, they’re really new jobs that have been created,” she said.

Sablan said there are three retailers that have a total of 15 job positions—12 part-time and three full-time.

As more applicants continue to be licensed, that will translate to more jobs, she said.

“Remember that there’s so many variations and sizes. Some people want to have a small retail shop, some people want to open up a larger retail shop. Some people want to be producer class 3 versus micro producer,” she said.

She said the Business Gross Revenue reported per month from a combination of all the licenses range from $81,464 in July 2021 all the way up to $171,978 in December 2021.
“We’ve only really seen the industry grow…since July [2021],” Sablan said, adding that this is only six months worth of information and data. \

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021
Error, no Ad ID set! Check your syntax!

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 11, 2022, 6:15 AM
Rain
Rain
24°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune