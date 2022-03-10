MPU-2, Paire nip opponents

Share











MP United Football Club-2 and Paire Football Club earned close wins in the boys U13 division opening games in the 2022 NMIFA Youth Spring League last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Quido Jambor lifted MP United-2 to a 2-1 triumph over Shirley’s Football Club, while Jayteen Lee Villagomez delivered the go-ahead in Paire’s 3-2 victory against Kanoa Football Club.

Jambor scored the pair of goals for MP United-2 with his first in the 23rd minute knotting the court at 1-all. Bennet Haro earlier in the seventh minute put Shirley’s on the board, but the team eventually lost the lead and the game when Jambor took over for MP United-2 and hit his target anew in the 31st minute.

In the Paire-Kanoa tiff, the latter drew first blood, courtesy of Akoni Matsumoto’s goal right in the first minute and even posted a 2-0 lead at halftime following D’Artagnan Moya Enerio’s goal in the 17th minute. However, Paire fought back in the second half behind siblings Jazzroy and Jayten Villagomez. Jazzroy equalized in the 21st minute, just a minute after Paire got an own goal, while Jayten’s conversion in the 36th put the team on the top and it hung on to the shaky lead for the season debut win.

Meanwhile, MP United-1 completed Week 1 winners in the division after downing TanHoldings Football Club, 7-3.

Taiga Namai-Scoggins and Lukas Lee tallied three goals apiece to lead MP United-1’s easy win, while Cody scored the other goal for the squad. Emerson Brillo registered twin goals for TanHoldings, which drew its other goal from Kian Andrei Estolas.

BOYS U16

MPU 5, Matansa 2

MP United also won its season opener in the boys U16 division after outclassing Matansa.

Five different players hit the board for MPU with Seth Tababa kicking off the team’s offense in the sixth minute. Casey Chambers, Isaiah Hossain, Cody Shimizu, and Sean Park were the other scorers for MP United, while Jerome Mettao and Jack Lizama made the pair for Matansa.

TanHoldings 10, Shirley’s 0

TanHoldings had a rousing debut after pounding Shirley’s.

Mark Patubo, Sernante Jimenez, Koujiro Matsumoto, and Mark Costales delivered two goals apiece for TanHoldings, while Kohjiro Goto and Morico Claridades chipped in one each.

In other results in the division, Kanoa was handed an easy win over Paire (forfeit).