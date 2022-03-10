MPU-2, Paire nip opponents

By
|
Posted on Mar 11 2022
Share

An MP United Football Club-2 player tries to control the ball in front of Shirley’s Football Club defenders during their boys U13 division game in the 2022 NMIFA Youth Spring League last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

MP United Football Club-2 and Paire Football Club earned close wins in the boys U13 division opening games in the 2022 NMIFA Youth Spring League last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.
Quido Jambor lifted MP United-2 to a 2-1 triumph over Shirley’s Football Club, while Jayteen Lee Villagomez delivered the go-ahead in Paire’s 3-2 victory against Kanoa Football Club.
Jambor scored the pair of goals for MP United-2 with his first in the 23rd minute knotting the court at 1-all. Bennet Haro earlier in the seventh minute put Shirley’s on the board, but the team eventually lost the lead and the game when Jambor took over for MP United-2 and hit his target anew in the 31st minute.
In the Paire-Kanoa tiff, the latter drew first blood, courtesy of Akoni Matsumoto’s goal right in the first minute and even posted a 2-0 lead at halftime following D’Artagnan Moya Enerio’s goal in the 17th minute. However, Paire fought back in the second half behind siblings Jazzroy and Jayten Villagomez. Jazzroy equalized in the 21st minute, just a minute after Paire got an own goal, while Jayten’s conversion in the 36th put the team on the top and it hung on to the shaky lead for the season debut win.

Meanwhile, MP United-1 completed Week 1 winners in the division after downing TanHoldings Football Club, 7-3.

Taiga Namai-Scoggins and Lukas Lee tallied three goals apiece to lead MP United-1’s easy win, while Cody scored the other goal for the squad. Emerson Brillo registered twin goals for TanHoldings, which drew its other goal from Kian Andrei Estolas.

BOYS U16
MPU 5, Matansa 2
MP United also won its season opener in the boys U16 division after outclassing Matansa.
Five different players hit the board for MPU with Seth Tababa kicking off the team’s offense in the sixth minute. Casey Chambers, Isaiah Hossain, Cody Shimizu, and Sean Park were the other scorers for MP United, while Jerome Mettao and Jack Lizama made the pair for Matansa.

TanHoldings 10, Shirley’s 0
TanHoldings had a rousing debut after pounding Shirley’s.

Mark Patubo, Sernante Jimenez, Koujiro Matsumoto, and Mark Costales delivered two goals apiece for TanHoldings, while Kohjiro Goto and Morico Claridades chipped in one each.

In other results in the division, Kanoa was handed an easy win over Paire (forfeit).

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021
Error, no Ad ID set! Check your syntax!

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 11, 2022, 6:05 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
23°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune