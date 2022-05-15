SENATE HEARING ON THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT

Ex-AG investigator: Manibusan targeted Gov. Torres  

Posted on May 16 2022

The Republican Party of the CNMI issued the following statement Friday:
 
“Based on the sworn testimony of the second witness, former chief investigator Lawrence Pangelinan, who served as an investigator for the Office of the Attorney General under the direct supervision of Attorney General Ed Manibusan on or around 2017, the following facts are established:

Manibusan

“The Attorney General directed that only Governor Torres shall be investigated.

“The Attorney General himself flew premium class. A travel authorization and a boarding pass for business class travel was entered as evidence. 

“The bottom line is that Attorney General Ed Manibusan traveled first class after the law was passed. More so, former attorney general Joey San Nicolas also traveled First Class.

According to attorney Tony Aguon, the truth is that both attorney general Manibusan and Lt. Gov. [Arnold I.] Palacios traveled premium class, yet it was Gov. Torres who was targeted for prosecution.” (PR)

