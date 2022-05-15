Sherlyn Jones tops CWGA May tourney

Share











Sherlyn Jones won her second CNMI Women’s Golf Association tournament of the year after topping last Saturday’s May competition at the Kingfisher Golf Links in Talafofo.

The retired Commonwealth Health Center nurse tamed the greens and fairways with a net 73 following a gross of 81. The 8-handicapper fired a 40 in the first nine holes before returning to the clubhouse with a 41 in the final nine.

“The course’s fairways were a little bit dry. Most of my fairway shots were good so they saved me a lot,” said Jones.

Originally from Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia, the January winner started playing the sport after being invited by Terry Attao to play a round in 2007.

“We were both retired from the government that time so we just played to enjoy each other’s company. As the days go I started to get interested in the sport and started joining local golf clubs on island. I started playing with the Amigos Golf Association during the first couple years and now I’m a member in three different golf associations. Now my husband and our three sons are also playing golf,” she added.

Coming in second to Jones in the May tournament was Lorraine Babauta who finished with the same net score but lost in a scorecard tiebreak. Babauta shot her net 73 following a 38 in the front nine before fading in the back with a 44 for her 82 gross. Third place went to Lydia Tan, who had a net 74 (90 gross, 42-48).

A total of 11 golfers took part in the CWGA May tournament. The rest were Yuko Togawa (net 78), Sae Hee Kim (net 79), Flor Jones (net 79), Mio Kim (net 80), Lou Kim (net 81), Terry Guerrero (net 82), Rose Rohringer (net 92), and Doll Yamagishi (gross 92).

The club continues to look for new members as the new season continues. For those interested in becoming a member of CWGA or for more information, contact CWGA president Yuko Togawa at 287-9856, vice president Lorraine Babauta at 287-0621, or treasurer Lou Kim at 783-7317.