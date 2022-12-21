Ex-Finance chief sued for over $36K in Yutu OT pay

Share











Attorney General Edward Manibusan has filed another lawsuit in Superior Court, this time against former Department of Finance secretary Larissa Ann Larson in her individual capacity, for the allegedly excessive overtime pay she received from Super Typhoon Yutu recovery efforts.

Manibusan, through OAG Chief Solicitor Robert Glass Jr., filed the lawsuit last Tuesday, accusing Larson of receiving over $36,000 in illegal overtime compensation following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Yutu.

The lawsuit identifies Larissa Ann Larson as the defendant in this case but Saipan Tribune archives spell her name as Larrisa Larson.

According to the 15-page lawsuit submitted to the Superior Court, Manibusan, in his official capacity as the attorney general of the Commonwealth, claims that the CNMI was harmed because of the authorized overtime pay received by Larson.

The OAG further argues that Larson was not entitled to overtime and so should be directed to return all the money she was paid in overtime.

“[Manibusan] brings this action on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth, who are harmed and have been harmed by the excessive compensation of Larissa Larson, a Commonwealth government employee who was not entitled to typhoon emergency premium compensation, overtime, or extra pay for work performed during the declared major disaster and state of significant emergency relating to Super Typhoon Yutu, or for work directly involved with typhoon recovery and repair work and providing assistance to those members of the Commonwealth adversely affected by Super Typhoon Yutu,” said Glass.

As relief, the OAG wants the court to issue a judgment of $36,775.43 against Larson, or other such amount as may be proved at trial for recovery of unlawful typhoon premium payments, overtime payments, or extra payments not authorized by law, without valid appropriation, and in excess of the salary ceiling.

Manibusan also wants the Superior Court to declare that the personnel regulations authorizing payment of typhoon emergency premium pay, overtime, and extra pay do not apply to gubernatorial appointees; that the director of Personnel and the governor lack the authority to authorize additional compensation except as provided by law; and that compensation in excess of the salary ceiling cannot be authorized except as provided by law.

According to the lawsuit, Larson’s total compensation in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 exceeded her statutory salary of $70,000, which is against the law.

On Jan. 7, 2019, the defendant received gross wages in the amount of $36,775.43 as typhoon emergency premium pay, Glass said. However, she returned a portion of this premium pay by making a payment of $9,200.58.