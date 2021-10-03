Ex-Guam senator Castro is Torres’ new chief of staff

By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2021
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has appointed former Guam senator William “Wil” Mendiola Castro as chief of staff for the CNMI Office of the Governor, effective last Friday.

Torres said Castro is no stranger to the CNMI as he had served as director of Institutional Effectiveness at the Northern Marianas College where he oversaw the successful lifting of NMC’s show-cause status and reaffirmed its accreditation.

Castro is a former senator in the 34th and 35th Guam Legislature. He has extensive public service experience with the Government of Guam, having served as director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, the central planning authority of Guam, and as a Cabinet official and senior adviser to former Guam governor Eddie Calvo. He also served on several national, regional, and territorial policy and planning bodies relative to oceans, fisheries, coastal and coral matters.

Torres said that, as a senator, Castro is credited, along with the late Rep. Ivan A. Blanco, for having played instrumental roles in the establishment of the Marianas Working Group between the offices of the governors of Guam and the CNMI, with the participation of both territories’ legislatures.

Castro

“Wil has played an instrumental role in building bridges within the Marianas. He is no outsider, as he has served our Northern Marianas College and championed one of the most successful intergovernmental initiatives between the CNMI and Guam with the establishment of the Marianas Working Group, which was critical in economic collaboration and in our immediate recovery during Super Typhoon Yutu,” Torres said.

The governor said Castro is exceedingly qualified, and that he looks forward to having him serve the community as his chief of staff.

Castro has worked under both Republican and Democratic leaders in Guam and has focused on creating collaborative solutions across party lines.

Rep. Sheila J. Babauta (D-Saipan) said Castro is a solid pick as he is able to work with all stakeholders regardless of party.

“As senior adviser to a governor, it is clear that he understands the challenges facing the Marianas. Definitely a big picture thinker,” said Babauta in a statement.

House of Representatives minority leader Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan) in a statement said Castro is his personal friend, and that they had several opportunities to work together on Marianas initiatives during his (Demapan) tenure as chief of staff.

“He is a trusted and respected leader across the Marianas, and I am excited to see him bring more positive results as he fills the position I left behind this past January to serve my third term in the House of Representatives,” said Demapan, who was appointed by Torres as chief of staff in January 2019.

Castro is a Grand Knight and 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, an active community volunteer in Guam, and has represented Guam in several government boards., including the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, the U.S Coral Reef Task Force, and the Commission on Decolonization.

According to press secretary Kevin Bautista, Castro received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Guam, a master’s degree from Harvard University, and attained doctoral candidate status at Columbia University.

Castro holds certifications from Stanford University, teaching certifications, and in sexual harassment awareness.

Bautista said Castro is engaged to Dr. Debra Tudela Cabrera of Saipan, a former dean of Academic Programs at NMC and a former member of the White House Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. She is currently a tenure-track professor at the University of Guam. Castro and Cabrera are raising four children: Ashley, Cameren, Liam, and Mariana.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 04 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 4, 2021, 6:27 PM
Showers
Showers
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune