Ex-Rep. Babauta named special assistant for Homeland Security

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has appointed former representative Franklin R. Babauta as special assistant for the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Palacios also appointed businessman Diego M. Sablan as special assistant for Substance Abuse, Addiction, and Rehabilitation Program.

Their appointments do not need Senate confirmation.

Babauta was the Precinct 1 representative in 2020. He served in the 21st Legislature for only about two months to finish the term of then-Rep. Edwin K. Propst, who had resigned as Precinct 1 representative. He served in the House until Jan. 11, 2021. His wife is Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan).

Babauta retired from the Department of Public Safety in 2006 with the last rank as deputy commissioner for administration.

In 2007, he moved to Guam and joined the Guam National Guard. He was then deployed to Afghanistan. He retired with a rank of lieutenant colonel in 2015 after serving over 25 years in the U.S. Army, Army Reserves, and Guam National Guard.

Babauta has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. He served on Peacekeeping Missions in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Australia.

In protecting the country, Babauta received many awards, including a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and NATO Medal.

He graduated from the University of Guam with a Bachelor Science in Criminal Justice and minored in Military Science.

As for Sablan, he is the owner of DM Sablan Holdings Co., LLC Youth Empowerment Solutions CNMI, and Pacific Drug Testing Services. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Saipan and a licensed commercial submarine captain.