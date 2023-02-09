Ex-Rep. Babauta named special assistant for Homeland Security

Sablan appointed as special assistant for Substance Abuse, Addition, and Rehabilitation Program
By
|
Posted on Feb 10 2023

Tag:
Share

Franklin R. Babauta

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has appointed former representative Franklin R. Babauta as special assistant for the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Palacios also appointed businessman Diego M. Sablan as special assistant for Substance Abuse, Addiction, and Rehabilitation Program.

Their appointments do not need Senate confirmation.

Babauta was the Precinct 1 representative in 2020. He served in the 21st Legislature for only about two months to finish the term of then-Rep. Edwin K. Propst, who had resigned as Precinct 1 representative. He served in the House until Jan. 11, 2021. His wife is Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan).

Babauta retired from the Department of Public Safety in 2006 with the last rank as deputy commissioner for administration.

In 2007, he moved to Guam and joined the Guam National Guard. He was then deployed to Afghanistan. He retired with a rank of lieutenant colonel in 2015 after serving over 25 years in the U.S. Army, Army Reserves, and Guam National Guard.

Babauta has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. He served on Peacekeeping Missions in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Australia.

In protecting the country, Babauta received many awards, including a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and NATO Medal.

He graduated from the University of Guam with a Bachelor Science in Criminal Justice and minored in Military Science.

As for Sablan, he is the owner of DM Sablan Holdings Co., LLC Youth Empowerment Solutions CNMI, and Pacific Drug Testing Services. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Saipan and a licensed commercial submarine captain.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Homeland Security, GAR grilled on COVID-19 vendor contracts

Posted On Jul 28 2020
, By
0

USCIS has until December to issue HR 559 regulations

Posted On Sep 17 2019
, By

Public warned of flash floods

Posted On Sep 16 2019
, By

CNMI govt employees get four-day weekend

Posted On Nov 21 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

At this point, is the CNMI ready for the full resumption of tourism?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 10, 2023, 11:18 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:43 AM
sunset: 6:19 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune