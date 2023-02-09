USA Fanter wants judgment vs IPI to be enforced

Share











USA Fanter Ltd. has asked the U.S. District Court for the NMI to enforce its previous judgment of over $200,000 against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC in USA Fanter’s most recent breach of contract lawsuit.

USA Fanter, through attorney Colin Thompson, has asked the District Court to enforce its $226,127.05 judgment against IPI for the casino investor’s failure to post a supersedeas bond as previously stipulated by the parties, and because the judgment remains unsatisfied.

“The court entered judgment in this cause on Nov. 30, 2022, in favor of U.S.A. Fanter Corporation, Ltd., in the amount of $226,127.05, against IPI. IPI has not posted a supersedeas bond and has not obtained an order staying execution on the judgment. The automatic stay operated only for 30 days from the date of the judgment expired on Dec. 30, 2022. Accordingly, USA Fanter requests that the writ of execution take effect and be served by the U.S. Marshal as soon as practicable,” said Thompson in the application for writ of execution.

To satisfy this judgment, USA Fanter has asked the court to authorize the sale of IPI’s vehicles in an auction in order to pay USA Fanter and satisfy the judgment. “USA Fanter also requests that the court order IPI to maintain all the vehicles’ registrations, insurance, and maintenance. IPI shall store the vehicles either in the underground parking lot of the Imperial Pacific Resort and Casino or at the IPI housing located in Chinatown and shall not damage or cause the vehicles to be damaged,” Thompson said.

USA. Fanter sued IPI because it failed to pay a construction staging lease agreement, a construction contract, quarry products, and heavy equipment rentals.