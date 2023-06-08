Exemplary AlumKnights

Share











AlumKnight is a noun that refers to an individual who has attended Mount Carmel School for their Kindergarten, primary or secondary education. It is portmanteau of the words “alumni” and “Knight,” which is what Mount Carmel School calls its students. Thus, an “AlumKnight” is a someone who is a graduate of MCS, known for the qualities of humility, loyalty, and servant leadership.

As a Catholic institution in the Marianas, MCS prepares its AlumKnights by educating “the whole person to see with Christ’s eye and grow within a Catholic community.” Following this philosophy, AlumKnights are expected to integrate the values of their Catholic faith with the way they interact with their families and their community, according to Victoria Deleon Guerrero, who is the school’s director of Institutional Development.

Throughout its 70 years, MCS has contributed the skills and expertise of AlumKnights who have distinguished themselves in all aspects and areas of the CNMI community.

BECKY ADA FUREY

Class of 2003

Becky Furey is a second generation AlumKnight who attended MCS when she was in the 8th grade until her graduation in 2003. Furey shares the same story as that of numerous MCS alumni whose ties with the school span several generations.

“My parents thought it’d be best to attend MCS for multiple reasons, but mainly because it is my mother’s alma mater that provides a Catholic education and will strengthen my Catholic faith. The same reason goes for today with my daughter. She is currently a student at MCS, and I am happy that we can share in this legacy together.”

As an AlumKnight, Furey believes her student peers and the senior students during her time influenced her the most. “The fact that we all desired to strive for further excellence after high school fueled me to try my best to achieve at the next level.”

Now the program director of the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance since 2013, Furey’s advocacy is on conservation and environmental protection, a passion nurtured after watching and listening to the experiences of her father who is an island ecologist. With her daughter as her inspiration, this AlumKnight pursued a Master of Science degree in Environmental Policy & Management, which comes handy in Furey’s mission to continue conservation efforts throughout the CNMI.

“The Marianas is and will always be home. My grandparents instilled in our family the pursuit of education and dedication to public service. I always knew that after receiving my degree from university, that I will return and serve my island community. My experiences and passion to protect and support our islands’ natural resources so that my daughter could enjoy the beauty of our home inspired me to attain graduate studies. This decision was not only as a CNMI native but as a shared concerned resident of our local environment with a call to duty. I have been humbled to serve our community, along with our community partners and amazing colleagues with a shared passion for serving our islands’ way of life.”

Furey extends a happy 70th anniversary to MCS and shares the message that “our…fathers acknowledged the importance of taking care of our environment, saying that respect for human beings and nature are one and that the concern for the environment needs to be out of sincere love for our neighbor. Everyone has their part to play in our islands’ future, we are all called to action.”

GOV. ARNOLD I. PALACIOS

Class of 1979

One Mount Carmel School AlumKnight who has done the school proud is the CNMI’s incumbent governor, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, who credits the education he received at MCS as a cornerstone of his life.

“It instilled in me resilience and perseverance, a yearning for consistent progress, and an ability to envision the future with clarity and discernment,” he said.

Palacios believes that being an AlumKnight testifies to the power of disciplined education and a nurturing environment that shapes not just minds, but also hearts.

Palacios and his siblings are all AlumKnights—a decision his parents made for all their children because they want them to gain a solid foundation built on the values of faith and servitude.

“Despite the challenges, [our parents] prioritized [our] education, making sacrifices along the way to ensure we had the merits of an education steeped in discipline, Catholic values, and academic excellence. Above all these, my parents saw in Mount Carmel a sanctuary of learning, of growth, and of becoming,” according to the governor.

Palacios recalls with admiration and respect the influence his MCS mentors has had on his life. “Throughout my time at MCS, many mentors influenced my life path, among them a cadre of dedicated educators, from the likes of Sr. Bertha, Sr. Rosa—or Auntie Chailang, as we fondly call[ed] her—Sr. Ana, to the Capuchin priests and many other nuns who stood at the helm of the classroom. …Then there were our Peace Corps volunteers, particularly Mr. Leachman and Mr. Whitbeck, who, alongside their counterparts, sparked our curiosity and instilled in us a desire to learn,” the governor recalled.

Palacios began his career as a public servant soon after returning from Oregon where he completed his business studies at Portland State University, first joining the CNMI Department of Lands and Natural Resources where he rose through the ranks within nearly two decades.

“Before I started on my journey of public service, my career took an unexpected but enriching detour. I found myself with a business degree in hand, working in the Department of Lands and Natural Resources. While I had initially envisioned a future at Commerce, my dad and destiny guided me toward DLNR. As fate would have it, I rose from a humble position as a data manager and statistician, later becoming the director of Fisheries and eventually appointed secretary of DLNR—this would span over close to two decades,” the governor said.

It was the desire to make a difference that eventually compelled Palacios to consider running for elected office—a decision that he said was not taken lightly. “It stemmed from a desire to make a difference, to not merely be an onlooker but a contributor. It occurred to me to stop standing on the sidelines, to cease voicing complaints, and instead, to take charge, roll up my sleeves, and serve our beloved CNMI community,” said the governor.

As MCS celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, Palacios has this to share: “May you continue to embrace the tenets of discipline, academic excellence, and Catholic values that MCS has stood for these seven decades. Keep striving for excellence, set bold goals, and let the light of knowledge guide you in the pursuit of your dreams. Here’s to 70 more years of creating servant leaders, innovators, and changemakers!”

NICOLLETTE VILLAGOMEZ

Class of 2007

Nicollette Villagomez attended MCS as a first-grade student and then became a returning alumnus during late fall semester of her freshman year, when Villagomez went back to MCS upon the desire of her mom, an AlumKnight herself, who wanted her to continue the family tradition of being a Knight.

A civil engineering graduate of the Boise State University, Villagomez decided to pursue studies in the applied sciences to cultivate her interest in the fields of design and construction. After completing her studies abroad, Villagomez returned to the Northern Marianas by first joining EFC Engineers and Architects and before joining the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. She has been with CUC, which for almost 10 years she has been with the corporation’s Water & Wastewater Engineering Division as a junior engineer.

When asked how her education at MCS influenced her outlook in life, Nicollette Villagomez has this to say: “My overall outlook in life is solidified by the Catholic principles that were instilled in me at Mt. Carmel. Also, being an AlumKnight has helped pave the way for me to achieve the necessary training for my advanced collegiate studies.”

As one of the CNMI’s budding professionals, Villagomez had always known she wanted to return home after studying and gaining experience abroad. “Our island community is a special place and returning home as an engineer to help improve the quality of life for our people is the biggest motivation for me. As a CNMI resident, we don’t have many local engineers, so returning home to a field that is slowly growing with local engineers is promising.”

“Congratulations Mount Carmel School on 70 years. To my fellow AlumKnights, remember the values of the faith and knowledge shared in the halls and Cathedral!

ESTHER L. MUNA

Class of 1984

Credited for a strong leadership that has brought vast improvements in both the administration and operation of the Commonwealth HealthCare Corp., this AlumKnight’s love for family, the local culture, and the community had made her stay for the long haul.

CHCC’s chief executive officer, Esther L. Muña, returned to the CNMI following her work overseas because she wanted to help improve the local community’s access to healthcare through effective healthcare administration.

“Understanding how individuals access health through the medical claims made me want to learn more and explore how I can improve healthcare here. I realized my passion for healthcare administration while doing medical billing and coding.”

Muña’s innovative spirit, combined with her grit and perseverance, are some of the qualities she employs to ensure CHCC’s effectiveness and viability as the CNMI’s primary healthcare facility.

“The industry is complex. It evolves very quickly, and it requires a lot of investment and flexibility. It’s very challenging, especially when it is not financially supported. So you constantly read about the new ideas and best practices and that’s why I chose it. It keeps me on my toes, for sure.”

Muña attended MCS beginning in 5th grade. Aside from integrating the Catholic faith into her education, Muña’s parents believed that an MCS education would help in her personal development. “They wanted that for their 13 children. I remember my parents always praying for us to always do the right thing in life and I loved listening to my mom speak of the advice she gets from the priests and nuns at MCS. She trusted MCS and the people that worked there.”

To the young Muña, biology teacher Luz Buccat’s approach to critical thinking inspired her love for the sciences. “Science and faith sometimes don’t agree and it’s important to share both perspectives. To be open to all perspectives is significant in life and her teachings helped me to be more understanding in my home and at work.”

Looking back, Muña believes her MCS education left a positive impact on her beliefs and outlook in life. “An MCS education synthesizes faith, family and education. I pray every day for guidance and for me to do the right thing, especially when facing the challenges of leading a team of almost 1,000 staff and providing health services to the entire community. I know I can’t solve all the health problems of this community and especially when the problems stem from external factors. But, as an AlumKnight, I bring it and always will.”

“Congratulations to MCS faculty, staff, students, and AlumKnights! Let us take pride in our MCS education by practicing what we learned and by lifting others. Not all can attend MCS, but all can see what it does by how we live and how we act toward one another. God bless you, MCS, always and God bless the CNMI!

THOMAS MANGLONA II

Class of 2016

If Thomas Manglona II were to describe the education he received from Mount Carmel School, his response would be: “MCS taught me that nothing is beyond reach if your heart is in the right place and full of faith.”

A native of Rota, Manglona moved to Saipan to continue his high school education and, following his parent’s decision, he enrolled at MCS in 2012 as a freshman. “MCS provided a well-rounded and faith-centered education and environment,” said Manglona.

For Manglona, former MCS president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero stands out as one of his mentors. “He created a welcoming environment, supported my goals, and encouraged a community-first approach to education. He taught me to be a lifelong learner and to never stop chasing my dreams.”

As one of the CNMI’s current crop of local talents and influencers, Manglona became aware of the need for journalism in sharing the community’s stories and its people. A multimedia journalist and the current chief CNMI correspondent for regional news source KUAM, Manglona returned home upon completing his Media Studies degree at the University of California at Berkeley where he graduated with high distinction and from Stanford University where he completed his master’s degree in journalism.

It was always Manglona’s goal to return home to the CNMI to practice his craft. “I wanted to provide a more complicated and fuller picture of my island home. Growing up, no newspaper was printed, and no reporter lived on Rota. The lack of media allowed politics to go unchecked. It also meant that the good news of our community was not being shared.” he said. “I want to share that good news.”

***

In its 70 years as a Catholic school, MCS has shaped the minds and hearts of these “AlumKnights of the Year”—the leaders and trailblazers who are contributing to the growth of our community:

-Sister Isabel T. Semanm 1963

-Former governor Benigno Fitial, 1964

-Former lieutenant governor and retired justice Jesus C. Borja, 1967

-Former governor + Eloy Inos, 1967

-Former representative Felicidad Ogumor 1968

-Business pioneer Mr. Jesus V. “J. M.” Deleon Guerrero, 1968

-Architect and entrepreneur Efrain F. Camachom 1969

-School leader + Rita Kazuma-Guerrero, 1969

-Delegate Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan,1973

-Business leader Merced Marcie M. Tomokane,1973

-Attorney, Lucia Blanco-Maratita 1977

-Former lieutenant governor Diego T. Benavente, 1978

-Attorney Brien Sers Nicholas 1979

-Physician Dr. Norma Ada, 1984

-Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. CEO Dr. Esther Lizama Muña, 1984

-Business leader and entrepreneur Vicente “Ben” Babauta, 1985

-Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada, 1986

-Educator Dr. Debra Tudela Cabrera, 1990

-Law professor and dean Rose Cuison-Villazor, 1991

-Education leader Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, 1991

-Educator Elaine Cabrera Dela Cruz, 1997

-Former representative Christina Marie Sablan, 1999