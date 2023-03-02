Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 kicks off in Guam, Tinian

By
|
Posted on Mar 03 2023

Tag:
Share

Airman 1st Class Khyrese Roberts, 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, sends off an F-22A Raptor prior to departure for Agile Reaper 23-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2023. (AIRMAN 1ST CLASS TYLIR MEYER)

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam—The 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, kicked off Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 in Guam and Tinian on March 1.

AR 23-1 is the 3rd AEW’s effort to exercise Agile Combat Employment, rehearse capabilities in an operationally relevant environment and to provide air dominance, global mobility and command and control in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Agile Reaper shows how the 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing are taking action in exercising our capabilities and providing combat ready forces to this region,” said Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Defense Region, Alaskan Command, and the Eleventh Air Force. “Strategic movement into and throughout the INDO-PACOM region requires a well-defended strategic location—Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. The work our 3rd Wing is putting in to exercise in an operationally relevant environment will make us more capable and ready to defend our homeland.”

Throughout the weeklong exercise, F-22 Raptors assigned to the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, will fly sorties from locations within the Northern Mariana Islands in a first for the aircraft.

Jammer, the commander of the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, watches as an F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th EFS is guided to park during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 at the Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, March 1, 2023.  (TECH. SGT. HAILEY STAKER)

 

Rowdy, left, an F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, catches up with senior airman Alexander Blum-Ramos, right, a crew chief assigned to the 525th EFS, after landing during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 at the Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, March 1, 2023. (TECH. SGT. HAILEY STAKER)

 

Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, the fuels distribution section chief assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, briefs his fuels distribution operators on refueling operations during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 at the Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, March 1, 2023. (TECH. SGT. HAILEY STAKER)

 

Airman 1st Class Arion White, front, a fuels distribution operator assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, back, the fuels distribution section chief assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, carry a fuel hose to refuel an F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 at the Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, March 1, 2023. (TECH. SGT. HAILEY STAKER)

 

Blake Manibusan, the Aerial Operation Area second in command for the Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after landing for Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, March 1, 2023. (TECH. SGT. HAILEY STAKER)

 

Members of the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, disembark from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after landing at the Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, March 1, 2023. (TECH. SGT. HAILEY STAKER)

“This is the first time F-22s have ever been on this island,” said Jammer, the 525th EFS commander. “As we go through these training scenarios, we’re collecting data and establishing tactics, techniques and procedures to further inform how we as a force fly, fight and win in a modern, contested environment.”

ACE exercises like AR 23-1 train airmen to operate from different locations with varying levels of capacity and support to emphasize the ability to deploy, survive, operate, maneuver, sustain and regenerate.

During this exercise, maintenance personnel and aircrew operate out of Tinian while airlift and refueling aircraft support operations from Andersen Air Force Base and Kadena AB.

“Our main objective with Agile Reaper is to test our expeditionary skills in an operationally relevant environment. I want our team as close to a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment as possible,” said Col. Kevin “Jinx” Jamieson, commander, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing. “I’m incredibly humbled at how much we’ve accomplished so far. This exercise will help us practice and validate new ways to project combat ready forces to this region.”

Airmen must have diverse skills that enable them to operate in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. From 10 degrees and snowing, to 90 and raining, airmen from the 3rd AEW will use AR 23-1 to practice and validate new ways to deploy, maneuver, and project power.

“To move aircraft and personnel from JBER Alaska to Guam and Tinian requires a huge team effort,” said Jamieson. “Our partnerships with the 673rd Air Base Wing, 176th Wing, and 477th Fighter Group at JBER, working the air refueling support from Fairchild’s 92d Air Refueling Wing, 18th Wing, our 36th Wing hosts here in Guam, our 525th Fighter Squadron F-22s coming from Kadena, mobility airlift support from the 15th Wing in Hawaii and the 613th Air Operations Center…this is a monumental task made possible through strong relationships.”

TECH. SGT. HAILEY STAKER, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

Related Posts

CNMI
0

Women lifters excel in Guam tourney

Posted On Mar 03 2023
, By
0

Sequioa, Niyok, Noni, and Nunu

Posted On Mar 02 2023
, By
CNMI
0

Apelo, Limes, San Nicolas golden in Guam

Posted On Mar 02 2023
, By
0

Free webinars on federal contracting

Posted On Mar 01 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 3, 2023, 12:41 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 9
sunrise: 6:33 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune