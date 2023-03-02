Slots still available for NMC Foundation’s Golf Open

By
|
Posted on Mar 03 2023
Franco Santos tees off on the east course of the LaoLao Bay Golf and Resort. (NMC)

Golfers who are looking for a chance to win amazing prizes can still enter in the Northern Marianas College Foundation’s upcoming Golf Open on March 18 and 19. Online registration is available by accessing www.marianas.edu/golf.

For the first time, NMC’s tournament will be a two-day event and will be held on the east and west courses of the LaoLao Bay Golf and Resort. The tournament fee for the 2023 golf open is $250. First place winners in the Men’s Championship, A, B, C, Senior, and Ladies Flights will each receive $500. Second place finishers will receive $300 and third place finishers will receive $200.

This year’s tournament will feature thousands of dollars in amazing hole-in-one prizes, such as a brand new 2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 from Atkins Kroll Saipan, a brand new 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SEL with Navigation and AWD and a brand new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander from Triple J Motors, a brand new 2023 Nissan Rogue from Joeten Motors, a $10,000 shopping spree at Top Shelf Wine and Spirits, $10,000 from Ambyth Shipping and Seafix Inc., $5,000 from Pacifica Insurance, $3,000 from McDonald’s of Saipan, and a YETI cooler from Boarderline.

The tournament, which is the signature event of the NMC Foundation, aims to raise funds for the college for its rebuilding and reconstruction efforts. After the devastation and destruction of super typhoons Soudelor and Yutu, the college has been aggressively seeking funds from all available sources to rebuild classrooms, offices, labs, and workforce spaces for the CNMI community. The foundation is seeking the CNMI private sector’s support through fundraising events like the golf tournament.

Interested companies and individuals who would like to help the college with its rebuilding efforts can donate educational tax credit, cash, or in-kind contributions by visiting www.marianas.edu/golf or by contacting NMC Foundation coordinator Carla Sablan at carla.sablan@marianas.edu or (670) 237-6780.

For more updates, follow Northern Marianas College on Facebook and Instagram (nmc.proa) or visit www.marianas.edu. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
