Exercise tests radiological threat response

By
|
Posted on Apr 28 2023
The 94th Civil Support Team conducted an exercise responding to a radiological threat yesterday morning at Fort Juan Muña, Barrigada, Guam, with the training exercise scenario focusing on assessing the incident site and identifying the intensity of those hazards.

“We have a team down range that’s looking through the incident site to identify the hazard and what level those hazards are and sending those readings through our instruments,” said Lt. Col. John Guerrero of the 94th CST.

The training demonstrates the commitment of the Guam Guard to defend the island and the importance of preparedness in the face of potential threats. By conducting training like this, the Guam Guard soldiers can better help the community handle emergencies and protect Guam against potential hazards.

“This exercise aligns with the adjutant general’s priority to defend Guam. The team is doing such amazing work. We would like to thank the leadership supporting the team and the trainers that came out to provide a realistic scenario,” said Guerrero.” (PR)

