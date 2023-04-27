AlumKnight gains admission into Merchant Marine Academ

Share











Vidal Sablan, who is a member of Mount Carmel School’s Class of 2022, recently gained admission to the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, according to an MCS new release yesterday.

The news release states Sablan had a diverse academic portfolio at MCS. Sablan worked hard as a student-athlete and took part in other student activities such as the school’s Theatre Club, Chamorro Club, and Mock Trial.

“Making the decision to become a merchant marine stems from the commitment and support of my parents and partner. In 2021, I lost my dad to cancer, and one of the last life lessons he told me before his passing was to ‘go for broke.’ To give everything I have in what I want to do in life and to take it all a step at a time,” Sablan said.

Since graduating from MCS in 2022, Sablan said his plans after high school changed as his personal and professional goals changed too.

“At first, I wanted to follow the typical route. Go to college, have a flexible schedule, and earn my degree. Since graduating from MCS, my mom advised me to look into the merchant marines so I can gain an education and have a job secured by the end of my training. Becoming a merchant marine is part of my long-term plan and I am looking forward to embarking on this next chapter of my life.”

Around the world, merchant marines are responsible for the successful and secure transport of cargo (and sometimes passengers). They are part of the commercial shipping industry trained to operate ships and vessels with domestic and international waters.

MCS acting principal Filmah Buenaflor said, “Vidal’s personal growth as a person and student is an example of one of the greatest rewards as an educator. Despite all challenges thrown Vidal’s way, he persevered and worked hard to be able to create opportunities for himself. We are excited to see all he will accomplish.”

Sablan thanks everyone who supported him. “I am thankful for my parents, my family, my partner Sajj Pandey, and all my teachers at Mount Carmel School. Since graduating, I came to really see that I had a family at MCS and I know I would not have gotten here if it weren’t for the support system that never gave up on me,” he said.

For more information about Mount Carmel School, visit www.mountcarmelsaipan.com. (PR/Saipan Tribune)