AlumKnight gains admission into Merchant Marine Academ

By
|
Posted on Apr 28 2023
Share

Vidal Sablan, who is a member of Mount Carmel School’s Class of 2022, has been admitted to the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. (MCS)

Vidal Sablan, who is a member of Mount Carmel School’s Class of 2022, recently gained admission to the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, according to an MCS new release yesterday.

The news release states Sablan had a diverse academic portfolio at MCS. Sablan worked hard as a student-athlete and took part in other student activities such as the school’s Theatre Club, Chamorro Club, and Mock Trial.

“Making the decision to become a merchant marine stems from the commitment and support of my parents and partner. In 2021, I lost my dad to cancer, and one of the last life lessons he told me before his passing was to ‘go for broke.’ To give everything I have in what I want to do in life and to take it all a step at a time,” Sablan said.

Since graduating from MCS in 2022, Sablan said his plans after high school changed as his personal and professional goals changed too.

“At first, I wanted to follow the typical route. Go to college, have a flexible schedule, and earn my degree. Since graduating from MCS, my mom advised me to look into the merchant marines so I can gain an education and have a job secured by the end of my training. Becoming a merchant marine is part of my long-term plan and I am looking forward to embarking on this next chapter of my life.”

Around the world, merchant marines are responsible for the successful and secure transport of cargo (and sometimes passengers). They are part of the commercial shipping industry trained to operate ships and vessels with domestic and international waters.

MCS acting principal Filmah Buenaflor said, “Vidal’s personal growth as a person and student is an example of one of the greatest rewards as an educator. Despite all challenges thrown Vidal’s way, he persevered and worked hard to be able to create opportunities for himself. We are excited to see all he will accomplish.”

Sablan thanks everyone who supported him. “I am thankful for my parents, my family, my partner Sajj Pandey, and all my teachers at Mount Carmel School. Since graduating, I came to really see that I had a family at MCS and I know I would not have gotten here if it weren’t for the support system that never gave up on me,” he said.

For more information about Mount Carmel School, visit www.mountcarmelsaipan.com. (PR/Saipan Tribune)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 28, 2023, 1:45 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 72%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 13
sunrise: 5:55 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune