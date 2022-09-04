Expedia, MVA partner to promote CNMI as destination

By
|
Posted on Sep 05 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The Marianas Visitors Authority is currently working on a partnership with Expedia in an effort to promote the CNMI now that weekly flights from Japan to Saipan have launched. 

Last Monday, MVA officials traveled to Japan to meet with Expedia’s Maho Ueda, Business Development manager for Northeast Asia; and Saori Suzuki, senior media specialist. 

Following last Monday’s meeting, MVA and Expedia officially established a partnership and have agreed to collaborate and work together to ensure they work together in promoting the CNMI, not just for the recent promotional push, but for the long haul.

As of Thursday, Expedia has begun its campaign to promote the CNMI. 

During the meeting, Travel Investment Resumption Plan chair Ivan Quichocho discussed the Y10,000 agency incentive and discussed Expedia’s platform and how to track sales so that Expedia can be paid for the incentives. 

The Y10,000 agency incentive means travel agents will get a Y10,000 incentive for all travels booked to Saipan.

Discussions were also had about how best to approach Expedia’s participation in promoting the CNMI. 

“MVA is committed to working with Expedia on ways to ensure there is a great working relationship between Expedia and the CNMI,” Quichocho said. 

In addition, Quichocho explained that there currently are sea-air-land promotional activities for Japanese tourists in place. 

The promotion will provide for free scuba diving (sea), golfing (land), or skydiving (air) for anyone booking a flight to the CNMI. 

“Expedia commented that the CNMI’s promotional packet is very generous and are hopeful that it will lead to a successful campaign. The free Air-Sea- Land promotion will create a lot of chatter for tourists,” Quichocho relayed. 

For Expedia’s part, the platform representatives shared that they conducted a study of their users and learned that tourists are more interested in destinations that showcase nature. 

They also shared some results from their online platform for the Micronesia region. 

In response to this, Quichocho explained the natural beauty of the CNMI and how it is comparable or even better than other destinations in the Pacific. Some of the points made by Quichocho were Saipan’s pristine golf courses, Tinian’s many dive spots, and Rota’s array of flora and fauna. 

Meanwhile, MVA also managed to establish a partnership with Reiwa Travel DBA Newt, an online tourism promotional platform company. 

Newt, in the form of an online app, will feature, promote, and market the CNMI as a destination. The company’s local operator is TASI tours. Newt and TASI have real time access to booking hotels and optional tours. 

The company has already signed up for the incentive program to help sell the CNMI as a destination. 

According to MVA, company officials of both platforms have been invited to join the next Familiarization Tour so they can personally experience all that the CNMI has to offer. 

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

CNMI sees 20-cent drop in fuel prices

Posted On Sep 05 2022
, By
0

CNMI welcomes first Narita- Saipan direct flight in years

Posted On Sep 05 2022
, By
0

United, MVA, travel partners toast inaugural flight

Posted On Sep 02 2022
, By

Some of the major issues confronting CNMI voters

Posted On Sep 02 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 5, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune