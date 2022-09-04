FOR GOV’T LAWYERS TO PRACTICE LAW SANS NMI BAR EXAM

JGO sets hearing on proposed rule increasing 4-year requirement to 8

By
|
Posted on Sep 05 2022

Tag:
Share

Alexandro C. Castro and Celina R. Babauta

House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) has set a public hearing on the CNMI Supreme Court’s proposed rule that seeks to increase from four years to a maximum of eight years the time allowed for recruited government lawyers to practice law in the CNMI without requiring them to pass the NMI Bar examination.

At a House session last week, Babauta disclosed that the JGO Committee has confirmed that the public hearing with respect to the high court’s proposed rule will be held on Sept. 22 from 6pm to 8pm at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

She said notices will be sent for comments to the Office of the Attorney General, NMI Bar Association, Public Defender’s Office, Micronesian Legal Services, and other entities.

Babauta said notices will be sent out also for other legislative initiatives that will be up for comments during the Sept. 22 public hearing.

CNMI Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro informed the Legislature early last month that their proposed Rule 73-2 of Title 9, Rules of Admission provides for one four-year extension.

Castro said if adopted, the proposed Rule 73-2 will replace the previous rule and will increase the time that limited admission attorneys are able to practice in the CNMI from the current four-year requirement to a maximum eight years.

The chief justice said the proposed Rule 73-2 becomes effective 60 days after the submission, unless disapproved by a majority of the members of either Senate or House.

Castro said that, in order to retain and recruit experienced attorneys, the OAG, in consultation with the CNMI Bar Association, requested that attorneys with limited admission be able to extend their admission without having to take the CNMI Bar examination.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

JGO files appellate brief in support of Superior Court’s decision to dismiss Torres’ suit

Posted On Aug 25 2022
, By
0

Torres plans to appeal decision in JGO lawsuit

Posted On May 24 2022
, By
Ralph
0

Torres’ suit vs JGO is dismissed

Posted On May 18 2022
, By
GOP
0

GOP issues statements on Senate impeachment hearing

Posted On May 17 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 5, 2022, 6:24 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune