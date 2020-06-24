IN TRIAL TO ESTABLISH MECHANIC’S LIEN

Expert witness: IPI owes contractor $2.08M

By
|
Posted on Jun 25 2020

Tag:
Share

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona started yesterday a bench trial to determine if a former contractor of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has enough evidence to establish a mechanic’s lien on IPI’s property.

U.S.A. Fanter Corp. Ltd.’s first witness, John Robertson, a U.S. mainland-based structural and civil engineer, testified through video that he agreed with U.S.A. Fanter’s evaluation that its contract with IPI was 41% complete. Robertson testified that U.S.A. Fanter was only paid $300,000 and that it is owed at least $2,089,000. He later agreed, though, with IPI counsel Cong Nie during cross-examination that he has no personal knowledge of how U.S.A. Fanter arrived at that calculation.

When Saipan Tribune left the courtroom at noon, Nie was still questioning Robertson.

U.S.A. Fanter counsel Colin M. Thompson earlier said in an interview that they had established a case based on probable cause finding. “We established that by the evidence. The court issued a mechanic’s lien,” Thompson said. A mechanic’s lien refers to a security interest in the title to property for the benefit of those who have supplied labor or materials that improve the property.

At this bench trial, Thompson said, they need to prove it by a higher standard—a preponderance of evidence. “So we are presenting evidence, witnesses,” he said, adding that they would probably present a total of four witnesses.

Thompson said if Manglona will find a preponderance of evidence, then she will issue a mechanic’s lien and the case will continue.

“We do have a mechanic’s lien now but we need to prove by a higher standard. …If we are successful, the mechanic’s lien will remain and the case will continue while we prove breach of contract and other remedies,” the lawyer said.

Last April, Manglona ordered that for the lien amount of $2.89 million U.S.A. Fanter shall have a mechanic’s lien to attach upon the improvements of IPI’s hotel-casino complex in Garapan.

Manglona ordered that U.S.A. Fanter shall also have a mechanic’s lien to attach upon the real property interest of IPI in a 1.567 hectare lot in Garapan. The fee simple owner of the lot is the Commonwealth Investment Company LLC. IPI has a leasehold interest on this land.

Manglona made a probable cause finding in favor of U.S.A. Fanter last March 27 for the issuance and attachment of a mechanic’s lien.

U.S.A. Fanter is suing IPI for allegedly refusing to pay $2,089,345 over landscaping improvements for IPI’s hotel-casino project. U.S.A. Fanter asked the court to hold IPI liable to pay $2.08 million in contract damages. The company also sought payment for interest and attorney’s fees.

IPI, through counsel Joseph Horey, argued that U.S.A. Fanter has not complied with the mandatory mediation clause.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

IPI workers stage 2nd protest rally

Posted On Jun 25 2020
, By
0

Pacific Rim wants IPI’s ability to pay $6.9M examined

Posted On Jun 24 2020
, By
0

Auto shop sues IPI

Posted On Jun 24 2020
, By
0

Workers want IPI funds unfrozen

Posted On Jun 23 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 19, 2020

Posted On Jun 19 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - JUNE 18, 2020

Posted On Jun 18 2020

Community Briefs - June 16, 020

Posted On Jun 16 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 25, 2020, 10:32 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune