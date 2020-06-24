‘Low risk’ sports planned for students

Share







Once interscholastic competitions are allowed, the Public School System Student Support Services Athletic Program will have “low risk” sports first in its calendar of events.

PSS Athletic Program director Nick Gross said that they are currently looking at golf (for high school only), modified cross country and triathlon races, table tennis, tennis, and swimming.

“All ‘traditional team sports’ (basketball, volleyball, canoe, soccer, fastpitch softball, etc) will be tabled until the second semester or until a COVID-19 vaccine has been identified and made available to the public,” Gross said.

The many-time CNMI National Athletics Team member added that events are subject for changes and approval of PSS.

“Keep in mind that until the PSS decides on our method of opening/instruction for SY20-21, all of the Athletic Department plans are subject to change. Therefore, I’m using the current COVID-19 pandemic and the inherent dangers associated with it to investigate expansion sports that would allow us to keep our students, coaches, and support staff as safe as possible and socially distanced,” Gross said.

Once they get the go-ahead, the director said appropriate PPE’s will be leveraged and implemented at all PSS athletic events for everyone’s safety.

While Gross understands the concerns for the health and welfare of the student-athletes and other stakeholders in interscholastic competitions, he also empathizes with them for the disruptions of the program due to the two super typhoons that hit the islands and now this pandemic.

“During these unprecedented times, it is easy to push sports aside, but for student-athletes these sports are incredibly important to their social, emotional, and physical developments. By no fault of their own, student-athletes have gotten the short end of the stick dating back all the way to Super Typhoon Soudelor (Aug. 2015). As a former student-athlete myself, I know the importance of meaningful athletic opportunities for our students and will fight tooth and nail to ensure that kids throughout the CNMI continue to have access to sporting opportunities,” said Gross.

Last school year, PSS was able to hold basketball for elementary, middle, and high school students, canoe for high school, and volleyball for girls middle and high school and boys high school. The boys middle school volleyball playoff round was supposed to take place on the weekend (March 14) that the government started banning public gatherings, including sports competitions, due to the pandemic. The biggest school meet in the CNMI, the McDonald’s/PSS All Schools Track and Field Championships has been shelved, too.

Meanwhile, with students on break and organized sports and competitions are still not allowed, Gross is encouraging students to find ways to remain active and work on their skills.

“I highly encourage kids to continue working hard to improve their fitness, both physical and mental, as well as their sport specific skills, while remaining vigilant in the practice of social distancing and the use of appropriate PPEs,” the Micronesian Games multiple medalist said.