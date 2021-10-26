Exploring Micronesian history through podcasts

Online event looks at role of podcasts in spreading knowledge, broadening discourse
By
|
Posted on Oct 27 2021

Tag: ,
Share

TAMUNING, Guam—Memoirs Pasifika, a Guam-based podcast exploring events, movements, and people in modern Micronesian history, will host a virtual roundtable and audience question-and-answer to discuss the role of podcasts in sharing Micronesian history with local and global audiences.

The online event, titled “Modern Micronesian History Through Podcast: A Virtual Roundtable + Q&A,” is free and open to the public. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7:30pm to 9pm (Chamorro Standard Time). Register to attend at http://tinyurl.com/MemoirsPasifika.

The roundtable discussion will be moderated by Manuel Lujan Cruz, an Instructor of Communication & Media at the University of Guam. Cruz is also a UN Indigenous Fellow and former host of Fanachu! Podcast.

The panelists are Dr. Michael Lujan Bevacqua (curator, Guam Museum; host, Fanachu! Podcast), Dr. Vivian Dames (associate professor of Social Work/Women & Gender Studies, UOG; former host, KPRG’s Beyond the Fence), and Tony Azios (producer, Memoirs Pasifika podcast; documentary filmmaker, and journalist).

Memoirs Pasifika is a documentary podcast exploring events, movements, and people in modern Micronesian history. Each episode covers a different topic and is largely told through interviews with Pacific Islanders who witnessed or participated in the events in question.

Recent episodes explore fascinating events in the region’s history. For example, the third episode—anchored by Dr. Evyn Lê Espiritu Gandhi—discusses Operation New Life, when Guam served as the primary processing center for 112,000 Vietnamese refugees after the Fall of Saigon in April 1975. The fourth episode, anchored by former Saipan representative LJ Castro, covers several key moments and debates from the Northern Mariana Islands’ self-determination process of the ’60s and ’70s, including the Marianas Political Status Commission’s negotiations with the United States government to end the CNMI’s status as a U.S.-administered Trust Territory through the Covenant Agreement. It features interviews with several framers of the Covenant, including Vicente Naputi Santos, Manuel Atalig Sablan, and Pedro Agulto Tenorio.

A sixth episode, about the revival of traditional seafaring practices in the Marianas with the help of Carolinian navigators, will be released this week.

The podcast is available for download and streaming across multiple sites, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon/Audible, SoundCloud, Libsyn, and YouTube. The podcast’s website (www.memoirspasifika.com) gives fans access to a supplementary archival media relating to each episode’s topic and interviewees, including photos, music, videos, and newspaper clippings. (PR)

ON THE NET
www.memoirspasifika.com

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
, By
0

Guam logs 3 more COVID-related deaths

Posted On Oct 22 2021
, By
0

Growing social responsibility at the core of Bank of Guam

Posted On Oct 22 2021
, By
0

Maintaining open and transparent dialogue; upholding laws to further protect and preserve natural and cultural resources in Guam

Posted On Oct 22 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With so much federal and local assistance given last year and this year (stimulus checks, P-EBT, etc.), have they actually helped you meet basic necessities (rent, food, car payments, utilities)?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 27, 2021, 6:13 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune