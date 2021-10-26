TanHoldings Tennis Classic returns this weekend

Share











After an absence of a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TanHoldings Tennis Classic will return starting this weekend at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

Tournament director Lydia Tan said the competition kicks off with the youth division this weekend from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, while the second week of the tournament—from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7—will have 18-and-over players seeing action.

“I’m really happy we can have this tournament this year since we miss it last year due to COVID-19. This way will make the tennis community excited,” she said.

A total of six divisions are up for grabs in the youth competition. In the boys 18-and-under, Jimin Woo is the top seed with Andy Kim the No. 2 seed.

In the boys 16-and-under singles, the top seed is Cody Shimizu with Minseong Kim ranked No. 2. The boys 14-and-under have Henry Choi as the first seed with Nason Wessel the No. 2 seed. In the girls 14-and-under, Irin Chung and Hoo Wang are the Top 2 seeds.

In the boys 14-and-under doubles, Nason Wessel and Henry Choi are the No. 1 seeds with Henry Yeom and Ki Won Lee the second seeds. The boys 12-and-under singles have Yutaka Kadokura as the No. 1 seed and Eamon Tang the second seed.

Tan said while she’s excited that the TanHoldings Tennis Classic is back in the court starting this weekend, the tournament is not completely back to normal as they are still missing off-island participants.

“All the off-island players cannot come and join for two years now. Last year was COVID-19 and this year was because of the five-day quarantine,” she said

The TanHoldings Tennis Classic also skipped 2018 due to the destruction brought by Super Typhoon Yutu on island infrastructure that include local tennis courts.

All matches in the TanHoldings Tennis Classic will have “with add” scoring with best-of-three sets and a third set super tie breaker (except for boys and girls U10). In addition, all consolation matches will be 8-point pro sets game.

For more information on the TanHoldings Tennis Classic, call 670-235-0561 ext. 117. To register, click on https://www.tournamentsoftware.com/user/login?ReturnUrl=%2findividual-entry%2f9003BA82-262D-4696-A0CC-21583C13EC9A.