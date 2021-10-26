TanHoldings Tennis Classic returns this weekend

By
|
Posted on Oct 27 2021
Share

Woo

After an absence of a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TanHoldings Tennis Classic will return starting this weekend at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

Tournament director Lydia Tan said the competition kicks off with the youth division this weekend from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, while the second week of the tournament—from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7—will have 18-and-over players seeing action.

“I’m really happy we can have this tournament this year since we miss it last year due to COVID-19. This way will make the tennis community excited,” she said.

A total of six divisions are up for grabs in the youth competition. In the boys 18-and-under, Jimin Woo is the top seed with Andy Kim the No. 2 seed.

In the boys 16-and-under singles, the top seed is Cody Shimizu with Minseong Kim ranked No. 2. The boys 14-and-under have Henry Choi as the first seed with Nason Wessel the No. 2 seed. In the girls 14-and-under, Irin Chung and Hoo Wang are the Top 2 seeds.

In the boys 14-and-under doubles, Nason Wessel and Henry Choi are the No. 1 seeds with Henry Yeom and Ki Won Lee the second seeds. The boys 12-and-under singles have Yutaka Kadokura as the No. 1 seed and Eamon Tang the second seed.

Tan said while she’s excited that the TanHoldings Tennis Classic is back in the court starting this weekend, the tournament is not completely back to normal as they are still missing off-island participants.

“All the off-island players cannot come and join for two years now. Last year was COVID-19 and this year was because of the five-day quarantine,” she said

The TanHoldings Tennis Classic also skipped 2018 due to the destruction brought by Super Typhoon Yutu on island infrastructure that include local tennis courts.

All matches in the TanHoldings Tennis Classic will have “with add” scoring with best-of-three sets and a third set super tie breaker (except for boys and girls U10). In addition, all consolation matches will be 8-point pro sets game.

For more information on the TanHoldings Tennis Classic, call 670-235-0561 ext. 117. To register, click on https://www.tournamentsoftware.com/user/login?ReturnUrl=%2findividual-entry%2f9003BA82-262D-4696-A0CC-21583C13EC9A.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With so much federal and local assistance given last year and this year (stimulus checks, P-EBT, etc.), have they actually helped you meet basic necessities (rent, food, car payments, utilities)?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 27, 2021, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune