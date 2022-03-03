Eye-watering gas prices on Tinian, Rota

By
|
Posted on Mar 04 2022

Tag:
Share

Tinian’s sole fuel provider, Mobil Oil Marianas, recently raised its prices, bringing Tinian’s regular fuel up to $7.30 a gallon. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

TINIAN—Saipan’s residents are most assuredly suffering from the grip of increasingly expensive gas prices and their spillover effect on groceries, rent, and utilities, among others. But the situation of its neighbors on Tinian and Rota is even more dire these days, with gas prices topping $7 a gallon.

With the recent surge in local gas prices and the international price of crude oil surging past $110 a barrel last Wednesday, Rota and Tinian’s gas prices are reaching all-time high levels, with Tinian’s prices reaching the highest it’s ever been in years.

As of yesterday, Mobil Oil Marianas on Tinian raised its gas prices by 10 cents, raising the price of regular fuel to a whopping $7.30, the highest it has ever been. The cost for a gallon of diesel on Tinian also went up by 15 cents, with Mobil now charging $7.49 per gallon.

Meanwhile, gas prices on Rota have also increased, with regular fuel now at $7.04 per gallon. That is, if you pay in cash. The price goes up to $8.09 a gallon if you pay with a credit card. The price for diesel on Rota has also increased to an astonishing $9.47 per gallon, nearly double the price of diesel on Saipan. That price goes up to an eye-popping $10.22 a gallon if you use a credit card.

According to multiple Tinian residents, at $7.30 a gallon of regular fuel, gas prices have never been higher for an island that only has one Mobil gas station.

“We’ve never gone beyond the $7 mark. This is the highest it’s ever been,” a long-time Mobil gas attendant said.

According to another Tinian resident, it is really upsetting that Tinian’s gas prices are so high but it makes sense as their supply comes from Saipan which also has to charge extra for shipment.

“It’s really bad. Most people can barely fill up their tanks with how high these prices are. But it’s not like we can do anything about it because we have to get our supply from Saipan, which is also experiencing a steady increase in fuel prices,” she said.

However, for the most part, Tinian residents remain in high spirits despite the inflation they are currently experiencing.

“We have a lot of development going on here on Tinian. I understand fuel prices are really high right now, but I’m hopeful that soon, our island will be able get fuel shipped directly to us to possibly lower our fuel prices,” he said.

Last Tuesday, oil companies on Saipan led the way in terms of increasing gas prices, with Mobil hiking up its Extra fuel from $ 5.46 a gallon to $5.56. Mobil also increased its Supreme fuel from $5.91 to $6.01 a gallon. The local oil company also increased its Diesel prices to $5.93 per gallon.

Both U.S. and international benchmark crude oil pushed prices up as investors are worried about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, one of the world’s largest energy suppliers.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Black Micro: Environmental protection is our highest priority

Posted On Mar 01 2022
, By
fuelling
0

Fueling agile combat employment operations from afar

Posted On Jul 27 2021
, By
0

Tinian, New Mexico, Japan could work together on a peace memorial—Aldan

Posted On Jul 05 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_2
0

Rebate program will help residents replace old appliances

Posted On Apr 16 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How often do you use plastic bags in grocery stores?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022
Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 4, 2022, 6:06 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:32 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune