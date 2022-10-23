Self-attestation of sex marker in SSN records OK’d

The Social Security Administration now offers people the choice to self-select their sex on their Social Security number record. The agency has implemented this policy change and the new option is now available.

“The Social Security Administration’s Equity Action Plan includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security. “This new policy allows people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”

People who update their sex marker in Social Security’s records will need to apply for a replacement SSN card. They will still need to show a current document to prove their identity, but they will no longer need to provide medical or legal documentation of their sex designation now that the policy change is in place.

The agency will accept the applicant’s self-identified sex designation of either male or female, even if it is different from the sex designation shown on identity documents, such as a passport or state-issued driver’s license or identity card. SSN cards do not include sex markers. Currently, Social Security’s record systems are unable to include a non-binary or unspecified sex designation. The agency is exploring possible future policy and systems updates to support an “X” sex designation for the SSN card application process. (SSA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

