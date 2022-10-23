Tug-of-war over SOCA

Yumul resolution eyes SOCA on Dec. 1
By
|
Posted on Oct 24 2022

Tag:
Share

Ralph N. Yumul, Ralph DLG Torres and Paul A. Manglona

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has cancelled the State of the Commonwealth Address, which was originally scheduled for last Friday, and reset it to Oct. 31. But House of Representatives floor leader Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan) has pre-filed a joint resolution to instead hold the SOCA on Dec. 1, 2022.

Torres requested the Legislature last Wednesday to convene in a joint legislative session to receive the SOCA at the Kensington Hotel on Oct. 31.

That same day, Wednesday, Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) called for a regular session in the Senate chamber for today, Monday, at 1pm. On the agenda is the governor’s request to convene a joint legislative session for SOCA.

Yumul, however, pre-filed Thursday House Joint Resolution 22-18 to call for a joint session of the Legislature to receive Torres’ SOCA on Dec. 1.

On Thursday, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) also called for a regular session for today, Monday, at 9am in the House chamber.

Hofschneider then canceled Friday the Senate’s session for today, at 1pm. He did not indicate the reason. Yesterday, though, he rescheduled the session for today, but this time at 8am and not 1pm as he had originally set.

The CNMI Constitution directs the governor to report annually to the Legislature on the affairs of the Commonwealth and any new measures that are necessary or desirable for the Commonwealth. The last time the Legislature held a joint session to receive the SOCA was March 31, 2017.

Yumul is proposing that the House, with the Senate concurring, to have a joint session on Dec. 1 at 10am in the House chamber, to receive the governor’s annual SOCA.

When asked why he chose Dec. 1, Yumul said the House leadership agreed on a date following the Nov. 8 general elections.

Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) said yesterday that Hofschneider’s memorandum issued at 7am yesterday calling for a Senate session today at 8am not only violates the Open Government Act, but is also an obvious move that the Senate is “racing” to hold a session before the House holds its session today at 9am.

Manglona pointed out that the Senate president sent out Wednesday a memorandum, calling for a session today at 1pm. That was canceled Friday afternoon, though, after receiving notice of the House’s call for session. Manglona said with this cancellation, he was under the assumption that the Senate was taking the high road and will support the House joint resolution to hold the SOCA on Dec. 1.

He said it now seems that the Senate wants to hold its session today just so that they can pass a resolution to have the SOCA on Oct. 31, granting the governor’s wish.

“The Senate should stop this political gamesmanship. We do not work for the governor and grant his every request. We should not be rubber stamp public servants of the administration,” Manglona said.

Torres was originally set to deliver the SOCA last Friday at 10am at the Kensington Hall of the Kensington Hotel Saipan.

On Tuesday, Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) were among the Democrat House members who questioned Torres’ SOCA that was supposed to be delivered Friday, saying there was no joint session by the House and the Senate, and that the venue is at one of the most expensive hotels in the CNMI.

On Wednesday, Torres said in communication with the Legislature, SOCA will be rescheduled for Oct. 31 at 10am at the same venue: Kensington Hall of the Kensington Hotel Saipan.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

BREAKING NEWS: Senate, House adopt different dates for SOCA

Posted On Oct 24 2022
, By
0

SOCA rescheduled

Posted On Oct 20 2022
, By
0

Sablan questions SOCA at Kensington

Posted On Oct 19 2022
, By
0

What did you think of the 2018 SoCA?

Posted On Aug 28 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 24, 2022, 10:36 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune