FAA awards CPA $270K to rebuild Saipan airport’s fence

The Commonwealth Ports Authority has been awarded $270,000 as part of the more than $608 million that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will be awarding to build safer, more accessible airports serving a wide swath of the country.

In a news release last Thursday, FAA said the $270,000 awarded to CPA will be used to rebuild the perimeter fencing of the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport and is part of the first round of 2022 Airport Improvement Program grants that will go to 441 airports in big cities, small towns, and everywhere in between across 46 states, American Samoa, and the CNMI. This funding is in addition to the $20 billion the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests in U.S. airports.

The Pago Pago International Airport in American Samoa will be awarded $18.8 million to rehabilitate a runway.

“In communities of all sizes, airports are vital to regional economies, sustaining jobs and getting people and goods where they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These Airport Improvement Program grants will help make airports better, safer, and more accessible, so they can better serve people in every community for decades to come.”

“We’re investing $608 million in airports across America so communities big and small can continue to safely and efficiently connect with the rest of the world,” said FAA associate administrator of airports Shannetta Griffin.

General aviation airports will receive more than half of these first grants, with 272 grants in amounts ranging from $38,680 to more than $4.6 million. General aviation airports are vital to communities and the aviation industry. They are where pilots are trained, emergency medical services take off and land, and rural communities are connected to daily commerce.

A complete listing of grants is on the FAA website. (Saipan Tribune)