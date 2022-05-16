Tinian volleyball group elects new officers

Share











The Tinian Volleyball Association has a new set of officers following elections last week.

Elected as chairwoman is Isa Reyes, while the vice chair is Anisa Dela Cruz. The rest of the officers are treasurer Joseph Santos Jr., secretary Clarize Rodriguez, and public relations officer Jasmine Furton.

All five new officers of TVA are students from Tinian Junior/Senior High School between the ages of 16 and 17 years old.

Tinian Athletic Sports Association president Jose Kiyoshi congratulated Reyes and company for their election to TVA.

“If you see this young leaders please congratulate them on their new role in our sports community and thank you to those outgoing officers”

He said as the president of TASA he wants them to be involved in the island’s sports community activities.

“Because we are getting old and it’s time for them to take charge in our sports community,” said Kiyoshi.

As for the new officers’ plan for their upcoming terms, Reyes said one is to host a summer volleyball league for elementary, middle, and high school students as well for adults.

Another is to have a three-day volleyball training clinic for the youth.

TVA’s new set of officers also want to hold friendly volleyball games every weekend.

“We will also ask classes from our schools to have a snack stand at the games,” said Reyes.

“These are our plans so far, but we are going to host a meeting with our officers real soon to elaborate more on it,” she added.