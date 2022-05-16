Tinian volleyball group elects new officers

By
|
Posted on May 17 2022
Share

Tinian Volleyball Association’s new officers, from left, public relations officer Jasmine Furton, chair Isa Reyes, treasurer Joseph Santos Jr., vice chair Anisa Dela Cruz, and secretary Clarize Rodriguez. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Tinian Volleyball Association has a new set of officers following elections last week.

Elected as chairwoman is Isa Reyes, while the vice chair is Anisa Dela Cruz. The rest of the officers are treasurer Joseph Santos Jr., secretary Clarize Rodriguez, and public relations officer Jasmine Furton.

All five new officers of TVA are students from Tinian Junior/Senior High School between the ages of 16 and 17 years old.

Tinian Athletic Sports Association president Jose Kiyoshi congratulated Reyes and company for their election to TVA. 

“If you see this young leaders please congratulate them on their new role in our sports community and thank you to those outgoing officers”

He said as the president of TASA he wants them to be involved in the island’s sports community activities.

“Because we are getting old and it’s time for them to take charge in our sports community,” said Kiyoshi.

As for the new officers’ plan for their upcoming terms, Reyes said one is to host a summer volleyball league for elementary, middle, and high school students as well for adults.

Another is to have a three-day volleyball training clinic for the youth.

TVA’s new set of officers also want to hold friendly volleyball games every weekend.

“We will also ask classes from our schools to have a snack stand at the games,” said Reyes. 

“These are our plans so far, but we are going to host a meeting with our officers real soon to elaborate more on it,” she added.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, how would you rate your level of interest in the ongoing impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres in the Senate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 17, 2022

Posted On May 17 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 17, 2022, 6:06 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune