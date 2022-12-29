Falling fuel prices result in lower FAC

By
|
Posted on Dec 30 2022

Tag:
Share

Good news for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers this new year—the public can expect to see a lower electric bill this January.

A news release yesterday stated that CUC’s fuel supplier, Mobil Oil Mariana Islands, Inc., has notified it that there has been a decrease in the average international fuel oil prices that will affect the Fuel Adjustment Charge. As a result, the current FAC rate will be reduced by 4.4 cents ($0.0437) from $0.32360 per kilowatt-hour to $0.27989 per kWh effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The FAC is one of two components that make up the CUC electric kWh rate, which is used to purchase fuel. The second component is the CUC base rate, which is used to fund operations, projects, and debt service. This base rate has not been increased since April 17, 2014.

CUC is required, pursuant to an order previously issued by the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission, to adjust (up or down) the FAC pass-through rate when the Mean of Platts Singapore monthly pricing provided by Mobil equals or exceeds a 4.5% differential of the average per gallon cost of fuel used in the calculation of the current FAC rate. (Saipan Tribune/PR)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

CUC lowers FAC in December

Posted On Dec 01 2022
, By
0

FAC remains the same for November

Posted On Oct 31 2022
, By
0

Falling fuel prices result in decrease of FAC

Posted On Aug 30 2022
, By
0

CUC cuts FAC rate this month

Posted On Aug 01 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Where do you intend to spend the New Year’s Eve countdown?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 27, 2022

Posted On Dec 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 21, 2022

Posted On Dec 21 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 30, 2022, 4:05 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 10 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune