Fama, Santiago win Bridge Capital’s CNMI Got Talent 2021

By
|
Posted on Dec 20 2021

Tag:
Share

Jody Jordahl, vice president and chief investment officer for Bridge Capital, joins on stage the winners of Bridge Capital’s CNMI Got Talent 2021 last Friday at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan’s Charley’s Cabaret. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

Magician Neil Fama and singer Donato Santiago Jr. are the winners of Bridge Capital’s CNMI Got Talent 2021 last Friday at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan’s Charley’s Cabaret.

The two first-placers won $2,000 each, with Santiago taking home another $1,500 for winning the “Most Christmas-y” award. There were a total of 17 performances, and two categories: 16-and-over/adult and 16-and-under.

First and second runners-up in the adult category was dance group “Class of 670” and Dandan Middle School teacher and juggler Simon Necesito, who took home $1,500 and $1,000 respectively. “Class of 670” took home another $1,500 for winning the “Founder’s Choice” award, and Necesito took home another $1,500 for winning the “Community Choice Award.”

First and second runner-up in the 16-and-under category were singers Jane Mozunder and Bernice Sabino, who took home $1,500 and $1,000 respectively.

Bridge Capital LLC said last Friday that Gov. Ralph DLG Torres was unfortunately unable to attend the event, and as such there was no “Governor’s Choice” award this year. To make up for this, Bridge Capital announced an additional winner of the $1,500 “Founder’s Choice” award, which went to singer and performer James Selepeo.

Jody Jordahl, vice president and chief investment officer for Bridge Capital, said Friday that he has been involved with Bridge Capital and the talent show for seven years now, and that this was the first-ever year where auditioning was opened up to past winners.

Jordahl said that over 25 people auditioned this year and “it’s just a difficult choice” to narrow down the performances to a final 17. He said he and Bridge Capital would more than enjoy having all performers come out, but said that doing so would risk the show running past three to four hours. A selection committee that includes Bridge Capital owners choose who makes the final show.

Despite this being Bridge Capital’s 11th year of hosting this event, Jordahl is still “blown away by the amount of talent that’s here in the CNMI.”

“We’ve been doing this now for 11 years. We’ve just seen so many amazing acts come through, and it’s so varied as well— you’ve got magicians, you’ve got dancers, you’ve got singers, you’ve got opera singers, instrumentalists. …So again, we’re just blown away by the amount of talent that’s here in the CNMI [and] are lucky to be a part of it,” he said.  During intermissions, Bridge Capital held 10 raffles, selecting winners from a pool consisting of people who tuned in virtually to last Friday’s show through Zoom. Around $15,000 in prizes were given away last Friday. These prizes included cash, 60-inch and 65-inch flat-screen TVs, an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPad, and Apple Watch.

Last Friday’s event host Brad Cleven asked winners to stop by Bridge Capital’s main office in Garapan to claim their prizes.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Bridge Capital donates $500 for Taga Kids

Posted On Aug 20 2021
, By
0

Bridge Capital is Deluxe Sponsor for 2021 HANMI golf tourney

Posted On Aug 09 2021
, By
sikkel
0

Sikkel sweeps Bridge Capital tennis tourney

Posted On Jun 04 2021
, By
0

257 families benefit from Bridge Capital food drive

Posted On Dec 10 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL #1

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

POLL #2

Is the CNMI government doing enough to inform people about any changes to its COVID-19 protocols?
VoteResults

POLL #3

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 20, 2021, 6:09 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:38 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune