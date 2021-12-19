Freshwater contamination in Hawaii and the Marianas

By
|
Posted on Dec 20 2021

Tag:
Share

Red Hill and Navy ineptitude in Hawaii

The U.S. Navy has maintained and operated a fuel supply and distribution system that has been in place for decades on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu. Military residents living in Oahu became alarmed last month after experiencing their drinking and tap water smelling like jet fuel. This most recent episode of freshwater contamination is one of several that have taken place over the years, tied to jet fuel leaks from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage facility operated by the U.S. Navy in Oahu.

Media reports claim that the levels of petroleum hydrocarbons diesel range organics have exceeded 350 times the acceptable benchmark levels for human health, safety, and exposures as outlined by Hawaii state officials. Gasoline range organics are reportedly close to 70 times above acceptable levels.

Hawaii state officials responded by shutting down one of the major freshwater wells out of fear that one freshwater shaft may have been poisoned.

Red Hill, what it is

Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is a high-altitude World War II-era pipeline infrastructure system that holds and distributes jet fuel from 20 tanks having a total capacity of up to 250 million gallons. Over 1 million gallons of fuel from this facility have leaked over the past several years.

Over 90,000 residents have been directly impacted and several thousand have been relocated because of this jet fuel leak. The Navy is also impacted because over 60% of the water wells providing up to 22 million gallons of fresh water for Navy needs daily have been shut down.

All branches of the U.S. armed forces and Hawaii state government organizations rely on Red Hill for their jet fuel storage and transmission needs.

Historical snapshot

Red Hill has been a longstanding cause of concern because this site sits about 100 feet above a groundwater aquifer that supplies over 70% of Oahu’s total drinking water source.

The Hawaii Department of Health recommended over a decade ago that the Navy put in place a leak detection system and groundwater monitoring well system to protect the drinking water.

In this current crisis, Hawaii state officials, including the governor and state lawmakers, have ordered the Navy to defuel and remove all storage tanks that make up Red Hill and install water treatment systems. The Navy has yet to comply with state orders and is working with state officials to continue operating Red Hill.

The Navy thinks Red Hill should remain operational up through 2045.

Why the Chamorros of the Marianas need to pay very close attention to freshwater risks seen in Hawaii

We need to pay very close attention to Red Hill because what has been happening in Hawaii has happened in Guam (military-related freshwater contamination) and can happen again.

We need to know the full and complete extent of past contamination done to our sole freshwater aquifer system by the Air Force. We need to know the full and complete extent of past contamination of our freshwater resources by the Navy.

We need to know the full extent of environmental work completed to clean up, if at all, closed water wells in Guam. We need to demand that the Pentagon explain in complete detail all its plans to protect Guam’s water lens. We need to ask what efforts have been or are being made to fully retrofit all portions of fuel storage systems on island that serve the Pentagon. We need to know why Navy fuel system leaks were promptly repaired in North America but remain unresolved in Hawaii, knowing that the leaks in North America were not located directly above underground freshwater systems.

We need to know why the Guam and CNMI congressmen are not holding public hearings and meetings to see what can be learned from the Red Hill debacle. We need to know why Guam and CNMI officials have not vigorously pursued recent efforts to learn about jet fuel leaks and human health risks associated with groundwater contamination that have been and are taking place in Hawaii.

We need to know the nature, number, and age of all monitoring wells Guam and the CNMI currently have. We need to know what the percentage-based probabilities of specific levels of jet fuel leakage are currently being referenced in Guam and the NMI.

We need to know what the Guam and CNMI governor’s plan to do to prevent anything like Red Hill from happening in the Marianas. We need to know what the CNMI and Guam legislatures plan to do to prevent a Red Hill-like scenario from taking place in the Marianas. We need to know what specific appropriation language the Guam and CNMI congressmen plan to introduce to prevent a Red Hill-type situation from taking place.

Any notion that the Pentagon can have an exemption on freshwater contamination practices into perpetuity is folly. Chamorros of the Marianas have a major incentive to pay very close attention to how the Navy behaves in Hawaii when it comes to freshwater contamination.

Rick Perez | Author
Rick Perez used to serve in the U.S. military and has work experiences in public policy research and public affairs. He is passionate about national security and geopolitics and runs a newsletter called Guam Affairs at guamaffairs.substack.com. For questions or comments, contact Perez at rickp7839@gmail.com.

Related Posts

0

Transforming our waste stream can start today

Posted On Dec 16 2021
, By
0

USEDA awards Marianas $1.44M grant to revive tourism industry

Posted On Dec 13 2021
, By
0

It’s time to implement a Universal Garbage Collection program in the Marianas

Posted On Dec 10 2021
, By
0

Holiday displays only for Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Dec 03 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL #1

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

POLL #2

Is the CNMI government doing enough to inform people about any changes to its COVID-19 protocols?
VoteResults

POLL #3

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 20, 2021, 6:09 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:38 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune