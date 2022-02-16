February is declared Parent Leadership Month

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has declared the month of February as Parent Leadership Month as part of the celebration of the 53rd anniversary of Parents Anonymous Inc., the premier family strengthening outlet that is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

Torres was joined yesterday morning by Division of Youth Services administrator Vivian T. Sablan, Northern Marianas Housing Corp. corporate director Jesse Palacios, Rev. Fr. Isaac M. Ayuyu, and local officials during the proclamation signing at the Tanapag Youth Center.

This year’s theme is: “Strengthening Families through Parent Leadership.” In Refaluwasch, it is: “Amamawal Familiasch sangi Ammwelil lil me saam” and in Chamorro, it is: “Nina Metgut Familia siha ginen I Fuetsan Manai’na.”

The proclamation also recalls the first time Parent Leadership Month was initiated by Parents Anonymous Inc. in the CNMI in February 2004, recognizing the “extraordinary courage and tenacity of parents who have reached out to make improvements in their families and communities.”

The proclamation document states that meaningful parent leadership occurs when parents gain the knowledge and skills necessary to function in meaningful leadership roles and present a “Parent Voice” to help shape the direction families, programs and communities take.

“Parents Anonymous Inc. of the Northern Mariana Islands recognize[s] the vital importance of supporting and assisting public and private organizations, policymakers, and other key stakeholders to effectively implement policies and build stronger, safer communities for children,” it said. “Parent leadership is successfully achieved when parents receive the support and training in addition to shared responsibility, expertise and leadership in the planning, implementation, assessment and evaluation of policies, practices and programs affecting families and communities.”

CNMI Parents Anonymous Inc. under the Division of Youth Services continue to be accredited for their outstanding leadership in building and empowering parent leaders and professionals to strengthen and support families and communities through evidence-based Parents Anonymous Inc. services.

In fiscal year 2021, the Division of Youth Services Family and Youth Enhancement Program served 581 parents for Parenting Classes, Parents Anonymous Inc. groups, and other events and 352 Children & Youth Program. The 2021 Parent Leadership Awareness Month served 53 parent nominees: 41 parent nominees for Saipan and four parent nominees for Tinian and eight parent nominees for Rota. (Saipan Tribune)