February is declared Parent Leadership Month

By
|
Posted on Feb 16 2022

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, joined by Division of Youth Services administrator Vivian T. Sablan, Northern Marianas Housing Corp. corporate director Jesse Palacios, Rev. Fr. Isaac M. Ayuyu, and local dignitaries, proclaim the month of February as Parent Leadership Month at the Tanapag Youth Center. (Office of the Governor)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has declared the month of February as Parent Leadership Month as part of the celebration of the 53rd anniversary of Parents Anonymous Inc., the premier family strengthening outlet that is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

Torres was joined yesterday morning by Division of Youth Services administrator Vivian T. Sablan, Northern Marianas Housing Corp. corporate director Jesse Palacios, Rev. Fr. Isaac M. Ayuyu, and local officials during the proclamation signing at the Tanapag Youth Center.

This year’s theme is: “Strengthening Families through Parent Leadership.” In Refaluwasch, it is: “Amamawal Familiasch sangi Ammwelil lil me saam” and in Chamorro, it is: “Nina Metgut Familia siha ginen I Fuetsan Manai’na.”

The proclamation also recalls the first time Parent Leadership Month was initiated by Parents Anonymous Inc. in the CNMI in February 2004, recognizing the “extraordinary courage and tenacity of parents who have reached out to make improvements in their families and communities.”

The proclamation document states that meaningful parent leadership occurs when parents gain the knowledge and skills necessary to function in meaningful leadership roles and present a “Parent Voice” to help shape the direction families, programs and communities take.

“Parents Anonymous Inc. of the Northern Mariana Islands recognize[s] the vital importance of supporting and assisting public and private organizations, policymakers, and other key stakeholders to effectively implement policies and build stronger, safer communities for children,” it said. “Parent leadership is successfully achieved when parents receive the support and training in addition to shared responsibility, expertise and leadership in the planning, implementation, assessment and evaluation of policies, practices and programs affecting families and communities.”

CNMI Parents Anonymous Inc. under the Division of Youth Services continue to be accredited for their outstanding leadership in building and empowering parent leaders and professionals to strengthen and support families and communities through evidence-based Parents Anonymous Inc. services.

In fiscal year 2021, the Division of Youth Services Family and Youth Enhancement Program served 581 parents for Parenting Classes, Parents Anonymous Inc. groups, and other events and 352 Children & Youth Program. The 2021 Parent Leadership Awareness Month served 53 parent nominees: 41 parent nominees for Saipan and four parent nominees for Tinian and eight parent nominees for Rota. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

Parent Leadership Month honors 50-plus parents

Posted On Feb 17 2021
, By

Parent Leadership Month

Posted On Feb 05 2020
, By
0

February is National Parent Leadership Month

Posted On Feb 01 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 16, 2022, 2:01 PM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
30°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune