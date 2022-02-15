Over 50 inmates test positive

By
|
Posted on Feb 16 2022

Tag:
Share

The CNMI’s Department of Corrections has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in its facility, with over 50 inmates testing positive last week.

Patrick C. Guerrero, the governor’s authorized representative, confirmed the recent surge in COVID-19 cases at DOC during last Friday’s COVID-19 forum at Kensington Hotel Saipan, saying the Office of the Governor called for the sanitization of the DOC facility last week after over 50 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

“We had [DOC] sanitized this past week as we did get more inmates test positive. Currently we have over 50 to 60 inmates taken out of the Department of Corrections so as not to infect the other inmates and we continue to disinfect the facility to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” he said.

Guerrero further stated that DOC was sanitized about 30 days prior to the recent removal of inmates due to the last spike in COVID-19 cases within the facility.

Saipan Tribune later that day tried to ask DOC Commissioner Wally Villagomez for a statement on the new batch of COVID-19 positive inmates but he declined to give one.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Warren Villagomez, Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair, he said the inmates had to be placed at the Mariana Resort in Marpi instead of having them sequestered at Mango Resort, similar to the previous batch of COVID-19 positive inmates.

He explained that aside from Mango Resort not having the capacity to accommodate this new batch of inmates, Marpi is also a better fit for the safety of the community.

“Mariana Resort is the best possible decision for the safety and well-being of the community, and to also ensure that security is not compromised because the number of COVID-19 positive inmates is higher than what can be accommodated in Mango Resort,” he said.

As a result of the move, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., in tandem with the COVID-19 Task Force, has moved all scheduled COVID-19 tests that were to be conducted at Mariana Resort to the COVID-19 treatment site in Koblerville.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

‘Marianas included in half-billion COVID-19 home test kits’

Posted On Jan 19 2022
, By
application
0

NMC updates nursing admission test

Posted On Jan 17 2022
, By
0

PSS’ Q2 school-based antigen test results out

Posted On Dec 16 2021
, By
0

‘Confirm antigen test results through PCR tests’

Posted On Dec 14 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 16, 2022, 6:21 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune