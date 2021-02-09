Federal court rules in favor of Xerox in case against IPI

The U.S. District Court for the NMI has ruled in favor of Xerox Corp. in its lawsuit against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC and has granted its request to enter a default judgement against the casino operator.

Following a hearing yesterday, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted judgment in favor of Xerox for over $180,000. The court also granted Xerox’s attorney’s fees and costs.

In addition, IPI was also ordered to immediately surrender the Xerox machines that Xerox provided them.

David Banes, who represents Xerox, was ordered to calculate the total amount IPI owes them, which would include prejudgment interest.

Xerox asked the court to enter a default judgment against IPI last week for failing to respond to its lawsuit within the time allowed.

Banes asked the court to issue an order awarding them $182,905.88 for damages plus late charges and interest.

In Banes’ declaration filed with the request for entry of default, he said IPI was served with the summons and complaint on Dec. 31, 2020, but IPI has not served a responsive pleading nor filed a motion within the time provided by the federal rules of civil procedure.

Xerox filed the lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the NMI against IPI on Dec. 23, 2020, for allegedly not paying for services rendered and equipment it rented. Xerox sued IPI for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and quantum meruit. The lawsuit demanded the return of the devices and related equipment rented to IPI, and attorney’s fees and costs.

According to court documents, Xerox entered into a services master agreement with IPI on Feb. 26, 2016.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista | Reporter

