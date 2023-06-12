Fee waivers for NMC info session
Tag: NMC
Individuals who participate in Northern Marianas College’s upcoming info session tomorrow, June 14, 2023 will qualify to have their NMC fall 2023 admission application fee and placement test fees waived. The waiver represents a savings of up to $75.
The info session will be held from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at the Olympio T. Borja Library of the college’s As Terlaje campus. The session will cover topics that include financial aid options and admissions.
NMC’s fall 2023 semester will begin on Aug. 21, 2023. A list of the classes that are offered can be found at www.marianas.edu. For additional information or inquiries, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 237-6769/70/71/72 or email oar@marianas.edu. (NMC)