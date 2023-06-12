CMA CGM mobilizes resources in support of Mawar relief effort in Guam 

The CGA CGM Herodote moored at the Port of Guam container terminal on Aug. 10, 2022. (CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER SARA MUIR)

TAMUNING, Guam—CMA CGM Foundation, the CMA CGM Group’s philanthropic arm, has launched a disaster relief effort in response to Typhoon Mawar that impacted Guam and the island of Rota in the Northern Mariana Islands. The Foundation is coordinating efforts to mobilize resources through the group subsidiary, American President Lines, LLC (APL).

Containers have been deployed to help meet the critical needs of the people of Guam, civil authorities and the employees and families of Group subsidiaries, APL and CEVA Logistics, some of whom lost homes following the strongest weather event to strike the island in two decades. The containers will be used for temporary housing, cold storage for essential food items and ice, and local government coordination materials. Additionally, CMA CGM will provide generators to power refrigerated units and assist customers without electricity.

Guam is a strategic location for the CMA CGM Group, which manages two offices and operations at two terminals through APL and CEVA, its U.S. flag business and government logistics service provider, respectively.

‘A commitment to meeting the critical needs of people’

Through CMA CGM’s global presence and shipping and logistics’ expertise, the foundation acts to mitigate humanitarian crises, operating across the entire philanthropic chain, purchasing, carrying and distributing relief equipment.

This operation is the latest in a series undertaken by the CMA CGM Foundation, including several large-scale humanitarian operations in Ukraine, India, and Turkey. In all, more than 22,000 tons of equipment have been shipped to provide for the essential needs of populations suffering from humanitarian crises.

Peter Levesque, president of CMA CGM America and American President Lines, said “We are honored to assist the residents of Guam, many of whom are our customers and employees who were affected by Typhoon Mawar, by using all available resources to help through the CMA CGM Foundation. This effort demonstrates our unwavering commitment to Guam and putting our words to action whenever and wherever we called to do so.”

Charlie Hermosa, general manager of APL, Guam, for his part, said “These efforts mean a lot to us. Rebuilding will take time, and it’s the Group’s commitment to Guam, its residents, our customers, and our employees that matters most in our time of need.” (PR)

