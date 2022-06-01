Fee waivers for today’s NMC info session participants

Individuals who participate in Northern Marianas College’s info session today, June 2, 2022, will qualify to have their NMC fall 2022 admission application fee and placement test fees waived. The waiver represents a savings of up to $75.

The info session will be held from 5:30pm to 6:30pm in the Olympio T. Borja Library at the college’s As Terlaje campus. The session will cover topics that include financial aid options and admissions.

NMC offers several degree and certificate programs, including a bachelor of science in education (concentration in early childhood education, elementary education, rehabilitation and human services, or special education), bachelor of science in business management (concentration in accounting or without concentration); associate of arts in business, associate of applied science in business administration (emphasis in accounting, business management, or computer applications), associate of applied science in hospitality management, associate of arts in liberal arts (emphasis in education, health and physical education, pre-engineering, social work, or without emphasis), associate of science in nursing, associate of science in agriculture, associate of science in natural resource management, associate of applied science in criminal justice, and associate of science in fire science technology. The certificate programs at NMC include Basic Law Enforcement, Business Management, Computer Applications, Early Childhood Education, Fire Science Technology, Hospitality Operations, Nursing Assistant, and Small Business Management.

NMC’s fall 2022 semester will begin on Aug. 15, 2022. A list of the classes that are offered can be found at www.marianas.edu. For additional information or inquiries, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 237-6769/70/71/72 or email oar@marianas.edu. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

