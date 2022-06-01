Kilili says he respects senators votes in Torres’ acquittal

Share











Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) said he respects the votes of the Senate to acquit Gov. Ralph DLG Torres of the six Articles of Impeachment brought by the House of Representatives that charged the governor of corruption and neglect of duty.

In an interview with Saipan Tribune Monday, Sablan said that, although he disagrees with the Senate, he respects their decision.

“I’m not a member of the local Legislature. That’s up to them. I don’t agree with it, but I have to respect their work,” the delegate said. He did not elaborate.

Last May 19, with three “yes” votes and four “no” votes, the Articles of Impeachment failed to garner the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the nine-member Senate to convict Torres.

Sens. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan) and Justo S. Quitugua (R-Saipan) recused from participating in the impeachment trial. Sablan is Torres’ running mate in the coming Nov. 8 election, while Quitugua disclosed that Torres’ maternal grandfather is his mother’s sibling.

With respect to his re-election bid, Sablan said he hopes he will be running unopposed again.

He said the campaign has already started and the election is getting closer, but until now he has not heard of anyone running against him.

Sablan is seeking his eighth term as the CNMI’s delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives under the NMI Democratic Party.

Sablan ran as independent in his previous terms, but he has caucused with Democrats in Congress. He ran unopposed in the 2016 and 2020 elections.