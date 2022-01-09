FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance now at $17,584 in NMI

Share











The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program’s financial aid to those who lost someone from the disease in the Marianas now stands at $17,584, according to U.S. Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP).

In his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend, Sablan disclosed that this week FEMA reported continuing use of the funeral assistance in the Marianas.

Last week, the delegate said that, as of Dec. 6, 2021, FEMA has already provided $10,894 in funeral assistance in the Marianas.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said over the weekend that there have been a total of 19 pandemic-related deaths since March 2020.

The U.S. Congress provided this aid in the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Sablan reiterated that applicants for assistance must be U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals, or qualified aliens. He said the death must have occurred in the U.S. and have been caused by COVID-19.

“To apply for the aid, call toll-free to (844) 684-6333 from 9am to 9pm ET, Monday through Friday,” Sablan said.

Patrick C. Guerrero, who is the governor’s authorized representative, said the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program is a direct assistance, which means that the individual will have to apply on their own. Guerrero said the program is available to applicants of the CNMI who have incurred funeral expenses due to the virus on or after Jan. 20, 2020.