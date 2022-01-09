Palacios-Apatang tandem opens campaign headquarters

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, extreme left, and Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, third from right, pose for a group photo with former governor Benigno R. Fitial, fourth from left, and some lawmakers and supporters during Friday’s opening of the Palacios-Apatang headquarters next to Mobil/McDonald’s in Garapan. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang opened Friday night their headquarters in Garapan, signifying the official launch of their campaign as independent candidates for the November 2022 gubernatorial election.

The new headquarters is located next to the Mobil/McDonald’s branch along Beach Road.

Palacios told his supporters and family members that this opening is the beginning of their long, hard campaign leading up to the November election.

Palacios said the opening of their headquarters was supposed to be a small event, as the plan was just to have a blessing and gathering but he’s happy to see that a lot of supporters took the time to join them.

“I want to thank all those that have prepared our humble working space for AD 2022,” he said, referring to the acronym of his and Apatang’s first names.

Apatang delivered his remarks in the vernacular.

Former House speaker Oscar Babauta, who chairs the executive committee to elect Palacios-Apatang, said the evening signifies the official launching of their campaign.

“We will be moving forward with an aggressive and bigger movement to our people of the Commonwealth,” Babauta said, and that Palacios-Apatang will be making an appearance on Rota and Tinian and make an impact there in a week and the following week, respectively.

Babauta also pointed out that, while Torres spends $250,000 to hire lawyers, team Palacios-Apatang has the services of two lawyers—former attorney general and former Tinian mayor Joey San Nicolas and Michael Evangelista— free of charge.

The incumbent lawmakers present were vice speaker Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan), floor leader Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan), Rep. Joel Camacho (Ind-Saipan), and Rep. John Paul Sablan (R-Saipan).

Others present were former governor Benigno R. Fitial, former House speaker Pedro R. Deleon Guerrero, and Ramon B. Camacho, who is running for Saipan mayor.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
