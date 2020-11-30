Feria takes shot at pro ranks

Posted on Dec 01 2020
Dicky Feria, right photo, poses for the judges during the 2020 National Physique Committee National Championships held last Nov. 21 in Florida. Left photo shows Feria when he competed in the 2015 Marianas Muscle Bodybuilding Competition at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multipurpose Center. (NPC National)

Marianas High School graduate Dicky Feria moved a step closer to gaining pro rankings after qualifying for the 2020 National Physique Committee National Championships.

The 21-year-old competed in the men’s bodybuilding open bantamweight division of the NPC Nationals and placed eighth, beating five other competitions in his group. NPC is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States and the only amateur group recognized by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Pro League. The Nationals is an IFBB Pro Qualifier and the Top 2 finishers in each division contest are given pro status. Jarlew Barlow and Patrick Johns got the pro cards in Feria’s division.

Despite falling short in his first attempt to turn pro, Feria was pleased with the opportunity to compete in the Nationals, especially at these challenging times.

NPC NATIONALS
Dicky Feria, third left, poses with fellow competitors in the men’s bodybuilding open bantamweight division. (NPC National)

“I prepared for Nationals since November 2019. I was supposed to do a few warm-up shows but the COVID-19 pandemic happen. So, I decided to just stay on prep year-round and focus on Nationals,” said Feria.

Before competing in the NPC Nationals which was held last Nov. 21 in Orlando, Florida, Feria joined a national qualifier and topped his division to advance to the big stage.

Back home, he was part of the big group of bodybuilders that participated in the inaugural Marianas Muscle Bodybuilding Competition at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multipurpose Center in 2015. He finished third in the junior bodybuilding event behind Regino Celis and George Pangelinan.

Dicky Feria flexes his muscle during the 2020 National Physique Committee National Championships held on Nov. 19-21 in Florida. (NPC National)

“Then I took four years off and let myself go. Gained all the weight back. When I left the island, I decided I wanted to lose the weight again. In June 2018 I was 245 lbs. By June 2019, I did my first NPC show (Mississippi Battle in Gulf Coast) at 143 lbs. In August 2019 I did MaxFit Classic in Florida and got my nationals qualification there,” Feria said.

He added that he got back into bodybuilding through one of his friends who was prepping for asked me to be his workout partner. It was 16 weeks out, so Feria decided to just jump on prep and do the show as well.

“From there on I fell in love with the sport again. Now, plans for 2021 is go back to the NPC Nationals and attempt my IFBB pro card again. There’s a couple other national shows I could do, but my eyes are set for November 2021,” the former Chalan Kanoa resident said.

