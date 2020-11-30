No Niño this year due to COVID-19

By
|
Posted on Dec 01 2020
Share

The Catholic Church’s tradition of bringing the statue of the Child Christ into homes during the holidays will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Ryan P. Jimenez of the Diocese of Chalan Kanoa informed the public last Nov. 28 that the traditional practice of bringing the image of Baby Jesus, locally called Niño, into homes will be canceled due to COVID-19, with churches around the islands practicing safety measures.

“I personally regret that our practice of bringing the images of the Child Jesus to homes this year cannot be undertaken for the sake of safety, but I urge all to be flexible and full of faith,” he said on the diocese’s website.

Every year for Christmas, New Year’s Day, the Feast of the Holy Family, and Three Kings, Catholics have a tradition of waiting to welcome the Niño into their homes after attending church, to signify welcoming the blessings and graces of the Prince of Peace.

Jimenez

The Niño usually visits either on Christmas Day, the Feast of the Holy Family (the Sunday after Christmas), Three Kings (Jan. 6), or New Year’s Day.

People usually also make an offering for the Church at the time of the Niño visitation. This year, without the visit, “I humbly suggest you make your offering when you visit Niño during the Sundays of Advent and Christmas,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez is thankful that churches have been able to reopen, but with restrictions. Churchgoers have also been obedient in following all the protocols in church. Jimenez is grateful to all who have “carefully, lovingly, and expertly” helped all of us to comply with the requirements set down for the churches. This includes the pastors, workers, and all faithful people who deserve thanks.

“That relieves me quite a lot because, as your servant-leader, your bishop, I would not have to become a kind of enforcer for the government safety plans or a voice which gets rejected,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez said that these are “extraordinary times” of human suffering and concern, that everyone is dealing with the effects of the pandemic in different ways. “We are aware that the economy has fallen here, especially since so much of it depends on tourism. Some of us, thankfully, have become more sensitive to the suffering around us,” he said, “[helping] to raise our social sensitivity about the value of life beyond ourselves and our families to include a wider community.”

“May all of us stay sensitive to our personal and community suffering this Advent, but receive and celebrate the blessings of virtuous holiness in our midst, staying flexible and with our hearts fixed on God’s will and uncompromised love for us,” said Jimenez.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2020

Posted On Nov 23 2020

Community Briefs - November 20, 2020

Posted On Nov 20 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 1, 2020, 6:56 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune