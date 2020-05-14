FHB donates $150K for relief distribution in Guam, Saipan

By
|
Posted on May 15 2020

Tag: ,
Share

First Hawaiian Bank is donating $150,000 to four non-profit organizations working to meet the unprecedented community need for assistance in Guam and the CNMI.

With schools closed and many people out of work, more individuals and families with children are needing to seek assistance for the first time during the pandemic.

To help support these communities, First Hawaiian Bank will donate:

-$50,000 to The Salvation Army Guam Food Bag Program

-$50,000 to Todu Guam Foundation Care Package Program

-$25,000 to Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation’s Saipan Emergency Food Bank

-$25,000 to Karidat Social Services’ Saipan Emergency Food Program

“Our chairman, president, and CEO, Bob Harrison, believes in coming together as a community and wanted to help the people of Guam and Saipan who are affected by COVID-19,” said Ed Untalan, Guam/CNMI Region manager. “The two $50,000 Guam gifts are also in honor of First Hawaiian achieving its 50th anniversary of serving the Guam community this year. We are grateful to our non-profit partners who are working to ensure that individuals and families receive food and the basic necessities they need during this pandemic.”

With school closures and the growing number of workers being laid off or furloughed, non-profit agencies focusing on food supply across the region are experiencing exponential increases in demand for food assistance.

In Guam, The Salvation Army Guam Food Bag Program, which usually distributes 50 food bags per month, is now distributing 20-30 bags of food daily. “With the high volume of food we are distributing daily, this generous gift will ensure The Salvation Army’s ability to continue our efforts for months to come,” said Maj. Thomas Stambaugh, The Salvation Army Guam Corps officer. The donation will allow Salvation Army Guam to distribute over 800 food bags to families in need.

Todu Guam Foundation, which does outreach to the most vulnerable low-income families, will use the donated funds to deliver door-to-door care packages containing face masks, hand sanitizers and bars of soap to over 1,400 families. “It has become increasingly clear that the transmission of the COVID-19 virus is greatly reduced through intensified hand hygiene measures and the use of face masks,” said Dennis Rodriguez Jr., co-founder of Todu Guam Foundation. “Through the generosity of First Hawaiian Bank, we are committed to working with community partners to help eliminate boundaries to much needed resources.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

EARTHQUAKE ROUNDUP

Posted On May 14 2020
, By
0

Alternate care site nearly done

Posted On May 13 2020
, By

Guam resident tests positive

Posted On May 11 2020
, By
0

Bank of Guam reopens Upper Tumon branch

Posted On May 11 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 15, 2020, 6:20 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune