FHB donates $150K for relief distribution in Guam, Saipan

First Hawaiian Bank is donating $150,000 to four non-profit organizations working to meet the unprecedented community need for assistance in Guam and the CNMI.

With schools closed and many people out of work, more individuals and families with children are needing to seek assistance for the first time during the pandemic.

To help support these communities, First Hawaiian Bank will donate:

-$50,000 to The Salvation Army Guam Food Bag Program

-$50,000 to Todu Guam Foundation Care Package Program

-$25,000 to Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation’s Saipan Emergency Food Bank

-$25,000 to Karidat Social Services’ Saipan Emergency Food Program

“Our chairman, president, and CEO, Bob Harrison, believes in coming together as a community and wanted to help the people of Guam and Saipan who are affected by COVID-19,” said Ed Untalan, Guam/CNMI Region manager. “The two $50,000 Guam gifts are also in honor of First Hawaiian achieving its 50th anniversary of serving the Guam community this year. We are grateful to our non-profit partners who are working to ensure that individuals and families receive food and the basic necessities they need during this pandemic.”

With school closures and the growing number of workers being laid off or furloughed, non-profit agencies focusing on food supply across the region are experiencing exponential increases in demand for food assistance.

In Guam, The Salvation Army Guam Food Bag Program, which usually distributes 50 food bags per month, is now distributing 20-30 bags of food daily. “With the high volume of food we are distributing daily, this generous gift will ensure The Salvation Army’s ability to continue our efforts for months to come,” said Maj. Thomas Stambaugh, The Salvation Army Guam Corps officer. The donation will allow Salvation Army Guam to distribute over 800 food bags to families in need.

Todu Guam Foundation, which does outreach to the most vulnerable low-income families, will use the donated funds to deliver door-to-door care packages containing face masks, hand sanitizers and bars of soap to over 1,400 families. “It has become increasingly clear that the transmission of the COVID-19 virus is greatly reduced through intensified hand hygiene measures and the use of face masks,” said Dennis Rodriguez Jr., co-founder of Todu Guam Foundation. “Through the generosity of First Hawaiian Bank, we are committed to working with community partners to help eliminate boundaries to much needed resources.” (PR)