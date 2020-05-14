NMC arms students for finals week

By
|
Posted on May 15 2020

Tag:
Share

The Northern Marianas College has gone above and beyond to help its students this finals week with resources to ensure that they can complete their exams, according to NMC interim president Frankie Eliptico.

He said the college is providing technical resources to students in need like laptops and wireless internet devices so they could complete their finals, which are being monitored through Zoom in accordance with social distancing laws in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NMC understands the importance of providing necessary tools for success. The college has provided a limited number of technical devices such as laptops and [WiFi] devices to students who do not have access to a computer or internet connection. We are working to see how we can access and offer other resources to support student learning,” he said.

As a response to COVID-19 and social distancing and other health advisories, NMC’s face-to-face classes were migrated to a virtual format using Zoom through Moodle Online. Final exams were also administered remotely to ensure compliance with social distancing.

“The college has been working with its students and faculty to ensure they can access various services to meet all coursework expectations and learning outcomes. In accordance with the Governor’s Social Distancing Guidance Directive, the college has continued to deliver programs and services to students via Zoom, a video conferencing app,” he said.

To ensure students are not cheating on their final exams, Eliptico said participating in a video conference with their instructors is required.

“Integrity is important at NMC. Finals for virtual courses may require students to participate in video conferencing with instructors via Zoom through NMC’s Moodle Online. Additionally, learning is assessed through various course activities throughout the semester and not just the final exam,” he said.

Exams are also submitted virtually so that students and instructors are not put at risk and also to comply with social distancing protocols. “Exams may be uploaded and submitted through Moodle Online. Exams may be submitted via email as well. Courses that require portfolios may require submission of portfolios through a Google shared drive, Google folder or through email. Students are made aware of exam expectations by their respective instructors,” he said.

Finals week runs from May 11 through May 16.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

NMC offers ‘Excused Withdrawal’

Posted On May 15 2020
, By
0

FAFSA deadline for NMC summer session is June 5

Posted On May 15 2020
, By
0

May 22 is application deadline for NMC’s fall Nursing cohort

Posted On May 15 2020
, By
0

Register for NMC summer session

Posted On May 06 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 15, 2020, 10:28 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune