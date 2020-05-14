NMC arms students for finals week

Share







The Northern Marianas College has gone above and beyond to help its students this finals week with resources to ensure that they can complete their exams, according to NMC interim president Frankie Eliptico.

He said the college is providing technical resources to students in need like laptops and wireless internet devices so they could complete their finals, which are being monitored through Zoom in accordance with social distancing laws in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NMC understands the importance of providing necessary tools for success. The college has provided a limited number of technical devices such as laptops and [WiFi] devices to students who do not have access to a computer or internet connection. We are working to see how we can access and offer other resources to support student learning,” he said.

As a response to COVID-19 and social distancing and other health advisories, NMC’s face-to-face classes were migrated to a virtual format using Zoom through Moodle Online. Final exams were also administered remotely to ensure compliance with social distancing.

“The college has been working with its students and faculty to ensure they can access various services to meet all coursework expectations and learning outcomes. In accordance with the Governor’s Social Distancing Guidance Directive, the college has continued to deliver programs and services to students via Zoom, a video conferencing app,” he said.

To ensure students are not cheating on their final exams, Eliptico said participating in a video conference with their instructors is required.

“Integrity is important at NMC. Finals for virtual courses may require students to participate in video conferencing with instructors via Zoom through NMC’s Moodle Online. Additionally, learning is assessed through various course activities throughout the semester and not just the final exam,” he said.

Exams are also submitted virtually so that students and instructors are not put at risk and also to comply with social distancing protocols. “Exams may be uploaded and submitted through Moodle Online. Exams may be submitted via email as well. Courses that require portfolios may require submission of portfolios through a Google shared drive, Google folder or through email. Students are made aware of exam expectations by their respective instructors,” he said.

Finals week runs from May 11 through May 16.