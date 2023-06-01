FHB reopens Maite branch after storm

Share











Following Super Typhoon Mawar, First Hawaiian Bank announced that it has reopened its Maite Banking Center at 400 Route 8. The location is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm.

The bank’s Dededo and Tamuning branches are temporarily closed as they work through the impacts of the storm. Customers can access their safe deposit boxes at the Dededo Branch during business hours.

As infrastructure is restored, the bank’s ATMs are being brought back into service and the following locations are currently available:

• First Hawaiian Bank Dededo Branch

• First Hawaiian Bank Maite Banking Center

• Agana Shopping Center

• American Grocery

• Guam Regional Medical Center

• Micronesian Mall

• Sumay Payless

• Tumon Bay Center

• Westin Resort

The bank’s Mobile app, Online banking, and Customer Service Center remain available to assist customers. Visit fhb.com or the bank’s Facebook and Instagram (@FHBHawaii) pages for the latest updates. (PR)