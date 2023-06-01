United: Fee waivers for those stranded by Mawar

Since Typhoon Mawar made landfall in the Marianas, airlines have been sending rescue flights for tourists stranded in the Marianas after flights were abruptly cancelled. United Airlines is taking a different approach. Instead of sending rescue flights, it will be waiving rebooking fees.

One of the concerns raised by tourists stranded on Saipan post-Typhoon Mawar was whether or not they would have to pay to reschedule flights with United Airlines. Fortunately, according to United Airlines, fees have been waived for these passengers.

“There are travel waivers in effect for flights through June 5. Please see the screen grab from the United website for reference and details. United customers are encouraged to check united.com or the United app for the most current flight information or to reschedule their flights as a result of Typhoon Mawar. Customers can contact United Reservations at 1-800-864-8331 for assistance,” said United.

This fee waiver is only effective for United flights from the following airports:

• Guam, GU, US (GUM)
• Kosrae, FM (KSA)
• Kwajalein, MH (KWA)
• Majuro, MH (MAJ)
• Pohnpei, FM (PNI)
• Koror, PW (ROR)
• Saipan, MP, US (SPN)
• Chuuk, FM (TKK)

According to United’s website, if you’re scheduled to fly to or from one of the airports affected, here are your options:

• You can reschedule your trip and they will waive change fees and fare differences. However, your new flight must be a United flight departing between May 20, 2023 and June 10, 2023. (Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked.)

• If your new trip is after June 10, 2023, or is to a different destination, United will still waive any change fees but you might have to pay a fare difference, depending on the flight.

Meanwhile, United resumes regular flights for the CNMI and Guam starting today.

“The United team is working to resume our normal flight schedule for Guam, Saipan, and Micronesia as practical as possible. We resumed Saipan-Guam flights as of May 30, and flights between Saipan and Narita will resume on June 2 to get our customers home and where they need to go. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work toward fully restoring flight schedules,” said United.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
