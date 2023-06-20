Filipino community gets together for ‘Pistang Pinoy’

By
|
Posted on Jun 21 2023

Tag:
Share

The United Filipino Organization hosted the traditional Pistang Pinoy 2023 at the Marianas Business Plaza last June 18, 2023, in celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day, with hundreds of the CNMI’s Filipino community joining the event that coincidentally fell on Father’s Day.

The event, which took place six days after the official celebration of Philippine Independence Day last June 12, featured fiesta-like activities with vendors, whole-day entertainment, contests, and raffle drawings with more than a thousand cash and items as prizes. Israel Libut won the grand prize of $500 cash.

In acknowledgment of the Father’s Day celebration that same day, Pistang Pinoy was highlighted with the Father & Son lookalike contest. Tied in first place were the pairs of Andrew and Kyrie Sublay and Bien and Bien Paul Ramos.

The other participants were Ryan and Rydel Sicat, Randy and Ethan Tisoy, Nefre and Reica Austria, and Ryan and Ryle Odicta. All participants received cash prizes.

United Filipino Organization volunteers. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Green Meadow School performers.

 

Father & Son Lookalike contestants.

From left, Rollie, Shine, and Zade.

The United Filipino Organization hosted the traditional Pistang Pinoy 2023 at the Marianas Business Plaza last June 18, 2023, in celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day. (LEIGH GASES)

 

Israel Libut is presented his $500 cash prize. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The other highlight was the show of the Amazing Drag Queens, with dancing and lip synch performances of Shine, Rollie, and Zade, with choreography by Ernie Molina and gowns sponsored by the House of Beautiful Creation by Bench Legaspi.

The event’s other performers were Ellen Vidanes, Erma Tubera, Ace and Adrian Docca, Donnel Isip, Elmer Belgado, Mharkee, Ronilo De Belen, Benjie Deniega, Fitbeat Familia Zumba, Unshakeable Band, Gemma Monton, Groove Theory Band, Juliana Kai Ortiz, Roanne Dela Cruz Palma, Green Meadow School teachers with principal Mila Songcuan, Xtreme Zumba, Rizza Mae Guevarra, and Forever Young Dance Group.

The event’s vendors included 5 pcs Colecciones, Yadokari Kitchen, Tres Marias, 9 Eleven Resto & Bar, RJ Pizza, Oink, Rendezvous, Citrine, Heavenly Bites, Lamesa, JTM Corp., Chelu Shave Ice, and STAG.

With the theme “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan at Kasaysayan” (Freedom, Future, and History), Pistang Pinoy 2023’s major sponsors were the TSL Foundation, IT&E, and RNV Construction. Other sponsors included the Marianas Business Plaza, Marcelo Masilungan of SuperTech Inc., JTM Corp., Coca-Cola Beverage Saipan, Saipan Ice & Water Co., EFG Pacific Holdings, Marianas Association of Filipino Engineers and Architects, Saipan Magalahi Eagles Club, Saipan Maga Haga Lady Eagles Group, Puerto Rico Bento, Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy and Abby Whang, SM, New Paradise Florist, Micronesia Renewable Energy, and AYD Services.

The UFO is composed of 10 organizations: Bayani Association, Bicol Association, Sto. Nino Group, Marianas Association of Filipino Engineers & Architects, Marianas Institute of Filipino CPAs and Accountants, Tau Gamma Phi/ Triskelion, Northern Marianas Bartenders Association, Saipan Building & Fixing Computer Users Group, MDX Amateur Radio Group and Akap Pinoy.

The event was hosted by Annamae Adaza and RV Caberos. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Pistang Pinoy to mark PH Independence Day

Posted On May 09 2023
, By
0

UFO’s ‘Pistang Pinoy’ returns this Sunday

Posted On Jun 08 2022
, By
0

Dizon is Pistang Pinoy singing champ

Posted On Jun 11 2019
, By

Community Briefs – June 7, 2019

Posted On Jun 07 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI public be educated about gun laws in the Commonwealth?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 21, 2023, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune