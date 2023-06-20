Filipino community gets together for ‘Pistang Pinoy’

Share











The United Filipino Organization hosted the traditional Pistang Pinoy 2023 at the Marianas Business Plaza last June 18, 2023, in celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day, with hundreds of the CNMI’s Filipino community joining the event that coincidentally fell on Father’s Day.

The event, which took place six days after the official celebration of Philippine Independence Day last June 12, featured fiesta-like activities with vendors, whole-day entertainment, contests, and raffle drawings with more than a thousand cash and items as prizes. Israel Libut won the grand prize of $500 cash.

In acknowledgment of the Father’s Day celebration that same day, Pistang Pinoy was highlighted with the Father & Son lookalike contest. Tied in first place were the pairs of Andrew and Kyrie Sublay and Bien and Bien Paul Ramos.

The other participants were Ryan and Rydel Sicat, Randy and Ethan Tisoy, Nefre and Reica Austria, and Ryan and Ryle Odicta. All participants received cash prizes.

The other highlight was the show of the Amazing Drag Queens, with dancing and lip synch performances of Shine, Rollie, and Zade, with choreography by Ernie Molina and gowns sponsored by the House of Beautiful Creation by Bench Legaspi.

The event’s other performers were Ellen Vidanes, Erma Tubera, Ace and Adrian Docca, Donnel Isip, Elmer Belgado, Mharkee, Ronilo De Belen, Benjie Deniega, Fitbeat Familia Zumba, Unshakeable Band, Gemma Monton, Groove Theory Band, Juliana Kai Ortiz, Roanne Dela Cruz Palma, Green Meadow School teachers with principal Mila Songcuan, Xtreme Zumba, Rizza Mae Guevarra, and Forever Young Dance Group.

The event’s vendors included 5 pcs Colecciones, Yadokari Kitchen, Tres Marias, 9 Eleven Resto & Bar, RJ Pizza, Oink, Rendezvous, Citrine, Heavenly Bites, Lamesa, JTM Corp., Chelu Shave Ice, and STAG.

With the theme “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan at Kasaysayan” (Freedom, Future, and History), Pistang Pinoy 2023’s major sponsors were the TSL Foundation, IT&E, and RNV Construction. Other sponsors included the Marianas Business Plaza, Marcelo Masilungan of SuperTech Inc., JTM Corp., Coca-Cola Beverage Saipan, Saipan Ice & Water Co., EFG Pacific Holdings, Marianas Association of Filipino Engineers and Architects, Saipan Magalahi Eagles Club, Saipan Maga Haga Lady Eagles Group, Puerto Rico Bento, Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy and Abby Whang, SM, New Paradise Florist, Micronesia Renewable Energy, and AYD Services.

The UFO is composed of 10 organizations: Bayani Association, Bicol Association, Sto. Nino Group, Marianas Association of Filipino Engineers & Architects, Marianas Institute of Filipino CPAs and Accountants, Tau Gamma Phi/ Triskelion, Northern Marianas Bartenders Association, Saipan Building & Fixing Computer Users Group, MDX Amateur Radio Group and Akap Pinoy.

The event was hosted by Annamae Adaza and RV Caberos. (PR)