Six family-hosts wanted for KSKK youth group

Posted on Jun 21 2023

The Saipan Mayor’s Office is looking for six families to volunteer to host children from the KSKK exchange group during the duration of their stay on Saipan.

The International Youth Exchange Association or KSKK group will be visiting Saipan for an exchange program from July 24 to 31. This will be the 42nd time the KSKK group has visited Saipan and the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of the KSKK group is to promote and cultivate international understanding of youth and to advocate for friendly relations and exchanges between different countries.

The participants in the group include 12 students: six boys and six girls, as well as one female chaperone.

The Saipan Mayor’s Office will host a variety of activities and trips for the group. These activities will have an educational emphasis such as trips to historical sites around the island, local museums, and a World War II guided tour. The group will also be making a visit to the Man’amko Center.

Those who are interested are encouraged to contact Hiroko Tenorio at the Saipan Mayor’s Office at (670) 234-6208. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. The Saipan Mayor’s office is also open through lunch. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

