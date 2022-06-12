Filipino community marks 124th PH Independence Day

Share











The Filipino community in the CNMI celebrated yesterday their country’s 124th Independence Day, starting with a proclamation signing by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres in the morning, followed by what has become the traditional staging of “Pistang Pinoy,” (Philippine Fiesta), which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the morning ceremony, Torres signed a proclamation that designates the entire month of June as the Northern Mariana Islands – Philippines Friendship Month. The occasion was witnessed by Philippine Consul Ferdinand Flores of the Philippine Consulate General in Guam, Saipan officials and business leaders, and prominent members of the CNMI’s Filipino community.

The proclamation recognizes the shared heritage, customs, traditions, and values that have brought together the peoples of the CNMI and the Philippines.

“Skilled Filipino engineers, medical workers, teachers, and other laborers who arrived in the Northern Marianas several decades ago and through this day have substantially contributed to the desired economic progress and development of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, that furthermore enhanced the comradeship between the Northern Marianas and the Philippines,” it stated.

It recognizes that Filipinos in the Northern Marianas have, through the years, lived harmoniously with the people of the Northern Marianas, with intermarriages further enriching the unique and colorful culture of these islands with the Filipinos becoming the largest ethnic group in the Commonwealth.

“Filipinos and Filipino-Americans in the Northern Mariana Islands have noticeably performed their social responsibilities in their communities through the performance of meaningful civic duties, inspired volunteerism, and active involvement in both public and private projects resulting in the overall contribution to the Commonwealth’s development.

Later that day, the United Filipino Organization staged the “Pistang Pinoy” at the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe, with the theme of “Pagsuong sa Hamon ng Panibagong Bukas” (“Rise to the challenge of a new beginning”).

The festivities from 10am to 8pm featured a variety of food vendors, small businesses, raffles with big prizes, and exciting games and live entertainment, and game shows.