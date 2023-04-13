Final DPW notice issued for CUC’s ‘repeated violations’

By
|
Posted on Apr 14 2023

Tag:
Share

Ray N. Yumul

Acting Department of Public Works secretary Ray N. Yumul finally ran out of patience with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. over its alleged repeated violation of not restoring roads that it had cut up or dug for its projects.

Yumul issued a final notification Wednesday to CUC, addressed to acting CUC executive director Dr. Dallas Peavey Jr., for CUC to address the violations for its road trenching projects that, according to DPW, create significant safety concerns for the public.

“When construction companies or individuals apply for road cutting, those people follow DPW regulations by promptly paving and restoring the affected roadway that was dug up. CUC is no exception,” Yumul told Saipan Tribune yesterday.

The acting DPW secretary notified Peavey that all trenched portion of the roadways must be addressed within 60 days of the notice.

A $5,000 fee will be assessed with each violation and a $250 civil penalty will be imposed per day, pursuant to Section 4924 of Public Law 5-41.

Yumul stated in the letter that several dialogues and written notifications have already transpired within five years to resolve these hazards.

“Much to our dismay, road cuttings continued unscathed and with little regard to public safety,” he said.

Yumul said that DPW is finally clamping down on this practice to create a balanced approach to all users of NMI roadways and to reestablish conformity and safety for the public.

Despite this, Yumul said that DPW continues to support CUC’s objectives in all underground repairs and constructions along rights of ways and does not object to the continued and ongoing CUC projects.

In CUC’s response to the notices of violations, Yumul said the utilities agency noted that it relies on a private contractor through an invitation to bid advertisement for the restoration of all CUC road cutting and trenching on roads.

But Yumul pointed out that CUC remains responsible for compliance with all requirements of the permit, including satisfactory inspection of restoration conducted by a DPW highway inspector, a completed contract satisfactory to the permit scope of work, and a DPW approved listing for restoration.

He said they anticipate their continued working relationship with CUC to restore much needed repairs to roadway system.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Palacios appoints White to CUC board, Calvo to CEDA board

Posted On Apr 13 2023
, By
0

CUC’s wastewater operators praised for extraordinary efforts

Posted On Apr 03 2023
, By
0

Peavey: Claim that CUC ended up replacing whole tank a misunderstanding

Posted On Mar 28 2023
, By
0

Peavey willing to serve as CUC chief

Posted On Mar 23 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 14, 2023, 10:36 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune