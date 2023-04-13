Final DPW notice issued for CUC’s ‘repeated violations’

Share











Acting Department of Public Works secretary Ray N. Yumul finally ran out of patience with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. over its alleged repeated violation of not restoring roads that it had cut up or dug for its projects.

Yumul issued a final notification Wednesday to CUC, addressed to acting CUC executive director Dr. Dallas Peavey Jr., for CUC to address the violations for its road trenching projects that, according to DPW, create significant safety concerns for the public.

“When construction companies or individuals apply for road cutting, those people follow DPW regulations by promptly paving and restoring the affected roadway that was dug up. CUC is no exception,” Yumul told Saipan Tribune yesterday.

The acting DPW secretary notified Peavey that all trenched portion of the roadways must be addressed within 60 days of the notice.

A $5,000 fee will be assessed with each violation and a $250 civil penalty will be imposed per day, pursuant to Section 4924 of Public Law 5-41.

Yumul stated in the letter that several dialogues and written notifications have already transpired within five years to resolve these hazards.

“Much to our dismay, road cuttings continued unscathed and with little regard to public safety,” he said.

Yumul said that DPW is finally clamping down on this practice to create a balanced approach to all users of NMI roadways and to reestablish conformity and safety for the public.

Despite this, Yumul said that DPW continues to support CUC’s objectives in all underground repairs and constructions along rights of ways and does not object to the continued and ongoing CUC projects.

In CUC’s response to the notices of violations, Yumul said the utilities agency noted that it relies on a private contractor through an invitation to bid advertisement for the restoration of all CUC road cutting and trenching on roads.

But Yumul pointed out that CUC remains responsible for compliance with all requirements of the permit, including satisfactory inspection of restoration conducted by a DPW highway inspector, a completed contract satisfactory to the permit scope of work, and a DPW approved listing for restoration.

He said they anticipate their continued working relationship with CUC to restore much needed repairs to roadway system.