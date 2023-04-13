Camacho continues to officiate marriages on Saipan
Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Jose Blas Camacho has been continuously officiating marriages for couples who apply through the Saipan Mayor’s Office. A statement from his office states that Camacho remains committed to providing these services to the community as long as the application for marriage is complete with supporting documents and the requirements have been met. The Saipan Mayor’s Office has officiated numerous marriages, irrespective of gender or nationality.
Couples who are considering marriage but have questions or would like more information should contact the Saipan Mayor’s Ooffice at (670) 234-6208. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. The Saipan Mayor’s Office is also open through lunch. (PR)