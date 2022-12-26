Finance chief Atalig resigns

Share











Finance Secretary David Atalig has officially tendered his resignation from his post as finance chief as a courtesy to the incoming administration.

According to his resignation letter addressed to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Atalig officially renounced his role as finance chief effective Dec. 16.

Atalig told Saipan Tribune that he tendered his courtesy resignation in advance as he is leaving the islands.

“Since I had planned off-island trips which will limit my availability, I felt it would be better to advance my courtesy resignation for the next administration,” he said.

In his resignation letter, Atalig said that he will be going off-island for medical treatment.

“With a heavy heart and utmost respect to you for your progressive leadership and compassion for our people, I am hereby tendering my courtesy resignation effective Dec. 16. In addition, I will be going off-island on Dec. 12, for medical treatment for both myself and my wife, therefore, my last working day will be Dec. 9,” he said.

The former finance chief said in his resignation letter that his work under the Torres administration has been both gratifying and edifying.

“In all my years working for both the public and private sectors here and abroad I can honestly declare without any hesitation whatsoever that my brief stint working for you under your steadfast leadership has been most gratifying and edifying. Your commitment to a better quality of life, your compassion for lifting people up, and your enduring love for your people will forever be embedded in my memory for years to come. I know of no other leader and colleague who exemplifies time and time again his or her dedication and commitment to these islands and people than you,” Atalig said.

In closing, Atalig said he is grateful for the chance he was given to serve as the CNMI’s finance secretary in the last few years.

“I am forever indebted for the opportunity to serve alongside your admirable leadership in your administration,” he said.

Although he has now left his post, Atalig still faces a subpoena from a House of Representatives joint committee that has questions for him relating to his involvement in the Torres administration’s Building Optimism, Opportunities, and Stability Together, or BOOST, grant program.

Atalig, who was essentially in charge of managing federal funds allocated to the CNMI under the American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding that funded the BOOST program, is accused of using his role to expedite the awarding process for businesses owned by members of his family.

The Legislature has granted him numerous extensions to testify before the committees. Rep. Celine Babauta (D-Saipan), who chairs one of the committees, has assured that Atalig will still be required to provide responses to their questions.